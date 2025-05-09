Accelerating Payment Evolution: A Deep Dive into the POS Terminal Market

The global point-of-sale (POS) terminal market was valued at USD 113.38 billion in 2024 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1% from 2025 to 2030. POS terminals are specialized electronic devices used to process card-based payments across various commercial environments, including retail stores, restaurants, hotels, fuel stations, pharmacies, healthcare facilities, and resorts. The surge in market growth is primarily driven by the widespread adoption of cost-effective wireless communication technologies that facilitate real-time, efficient, and secure transaction processing. These wireless POS solutions offer enhanced mobility and convenience, enabling businesses to streamline operations and deliver a more seamless customer experience.

The integration of POS technologies in food service establishments—such as restaurants, cafes, and bars—has become indispensable for managing day-to-day operations. These systems are critical in overseeing inventory levels, monitoring the flow of goods, optimizing sales tracking, and enhancing overall service efficiency. Modern POS setups often combine multiple hardware and software components, including cash drawers, barcode scanners, customer-facing digital displays, and back-office computers. These integrated systems support both in-store and online transactions, empowering businesses to operate across omnichannel platforms. The ongoing evolution of mobile POS terminals, improvements in digital payment infrastructure, and the proliferation of EMV (Europay, Mastercard, and Visa) compliance standards are some of the major technological advancements contributing to this market’s upward trajectory.

A significant contributor to market growth is the increasing deployment of POS systems in the e-commerce and broader retail sectors. These industries are undergoing rapid digital transformation, adopting POS solutions that bridge in-person and online sales channels. Furthermore, the rise in demand for modern drive-thru services—particularly within the fast-casual dining space—has added a new dimension to POS system applications. Businesses are deploying sophisticated POS technologies to integrate drive-thru operations with kitchen workflows and back-office logistics, ensuring accurate order processing and enhanced customer satisfaction. Major food chains such as Chipotle, Starbucks, and Panera have implemented advanced drive-thru setups in many of their locations to enhance operational efficiency and meet evolving consumer preferences.

Another key driver of market expansion is the growing preference for mobile POS (mPOS) systems. These portable devices offer businesses greater flexibility in accepting payments, improving customer service by enabling transactions to occur anywhere within a store or even remotely. As a result, companies can increase transaction volume, reduce checkout times, and enhance overall service speed. The integration of mPOS with inventory and workforce management tools further boosts return on investment (ROI), which has encouraged broader adoption across both small businesses and large enterprises.

Additionally, the rising demand for contactless payments and the proliferation of Near Field Communication (NFC)-enabled devices across various industries have significantly fueled POS terminal adoption. With customers increasingly favoring frictionless and hygienic payment methods, contactless POS systems have become a standard expectation in many sectors. This shift has created new opportunities for innovation, with remittance and payment solution providers introducing sector-specific products that align with unique operational needs, further boosting market profitability and efficiency.

Despite its many advantages, the POS terminal market faces notable challenges—particularly in relation to data security and consumer privacy. As these systems handle sensitive customer information, such as payment credentials, they are attractive targets for cybercriminals. Concerns surrounding potential data breaches and card information leaks have led to increased scrutiny over POS system security protocols. Furthermore, a lack of consumer awareness regarding the risks of unauthorized data access and system vulnerabilities has emerged as a barrier to wider market penetration. In addition, managing and maintaining POS systems in remote or rural areas can be complex, particularly given the need for secure network connections and ongoing technical support.

In conclusion, the point-of-sale terminal market is witnessing strong growth, propelled by technological innovation, increasing consumer demand for fast and flexible payment options, and rising adoption across diverse sectors. While the market outlook remains promising, addressing the associated security and privacy concerns will be vital to sustaining long-term expansion and fostering greater trust among users.

Global Point-of-Sale Terminal Market Report Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global point-of-sale terminal market report based on product, component, deployment, end-use, and region.

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Fixed Kiosks Others Mobile Tablet Others Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Hardware Software Services Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Cloud On-premise End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Restaurants FSR Fine Dine Casual Dine QSR Drive-Thru Others Institutional Fast Casual Drive-Thru Others Others Retail Supermarkets/Hypermarkets Convenience Stores Grocery Stores Specialty Stores Gas Stations Others Hospitality Spas Hotels Resorts Healthcare Pharmacies Others Warehouse Entertainment Cruise Lines/Ships Cinema Casinos Golf Clubs Stadiums Amusement Parks Others Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) North America US Canada Mexico Europe UK Germany France Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea Latin America Brazil Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



Key Point-of-Sale Terminal Company Insights

Key players operating in the point-of-sale terminal industry are NCR VOYIX, Oracle Corporation, Toast, Inc., payabl, Revel Systems, and TouchBistro. The companies are focusing on various strategic initiatives, including new product development, partnerships & collaborations, and agreements to gain a competitive advantage over their rivals. The following are some instances of such initiatives.

In February 2025, NCR Voyix announced a strategic agreement with Worldpay, a UK-based provider of payment technology, to deliver a unified cloud-based software and payment solution tailored for retailers and restaurants. Through this partnership, NCR Voyix aims to integrate Worldpay’s advanced payment acquiring services into its offerings, enabling customers to access a seamless, all-in-one platform for both software management and payment processing.

In July 2024, Shift4, the parent company of Revel Systems, acquired a majority share in Vectron Systems AG, a European provider of point-of-sale (POS) systems for the restaurant and hospitality sectors. This strategic move is set to significantly expand Shift4’s presence across the European market, granting access to Vectron’s extensive customer base and a robust distribution network comprising approximately 300 POS resellers.

In September 2023, POSaBIT Inc., point-of-sale system provider, launched POSaBIT POS 2.0. POSaBIT POS 2.0 is a scalable, agile, and user-friendly solutions that can adapt to changing market conditions.

Key Point-of-Sale Terminal Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the point-of-sale terminal market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Acumera, Inc.

AURES Group

HP Development Company, L.P.

Ingenico

NCR Voyix

Oracle Corporation

POSaBIT Inc.

Presto Phoenix Inc.

Revel Systems

Square

Toast, Inc.

Toshiba Global Commerce Solutions

TouchBistro

Verifone

Xenial, Inc.

