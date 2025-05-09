Dermatology Excimer Laser Market 2030: The Future of Dermatology is Here

A beam of light is revolutionizing skin care, targeting dermatological conditions with precision and promise. In 2023, the global dermatology excimer laser market shone at USD 584.5 million, and it’s projected to illuminate the healthcare landscape with a robust 10.3% CAGR from 2024 to 2030. This growth is significantly powered by the increasing prevalence of skin disorders like psoriasis and vitiligo, creating a strong demand for effective solutions. Moreover, a growing preference for non-invasive treatments, which excimer lasers elegantly provide with minimal downtime, is further fueling this market’s expansion.

Technological leaps in laser systems have not only enhanced the safety and efficacy of these treatments but also broadened their appeal to both patients and healthcare providers. The increasing health awareness among the populace and the growing adoption of laser-based treatments in dermatology clinics and skincare centers are also significant factors contributing to this market’s vibrant growth.

Innovations in laser systems, such as adjustable beam sizes and enhanced targeting capabilities, are refining treatment outcomes and improving patient comfort. These advancements allow for the precise delivery of UV light to affected areas, carefully avoiding surrounding healthy skin, thereby making treatments more effective for conditions like psoriasis and vitiligo.

Furthermore, improvements in pulse duration have not only boosted treatment efficacy but also minimized patient discomfort. The emergence of portable and handheld excimer laser devices offers greater flexibility and convenience in treatment settings, empowering dermatologists to perform procedures with ease and precision.

Looking to the future, the integration of artificial intelligence into excimer laser technology promises to unlock even greater potential. AI-powered systems will enable the creation of customized treatment plans tailored to the unique needs of each patient, further enhancing the precision and effectiveness of these light-based therapies.

Detailed Segmentation

Product Insights

The trolley-mounted excimer laser segment accounted for a revenue share of 43.6% in 2023 attributed to its versatility and efficiency in treating various skin conditions, including psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis. Trolley-mounted excimer lasers are favored in clinical settings due to their robust design, ease of mobility, and the ability to deliver precise, high-intensity UVB light to targeted areas of the skin. These features make them a preferred choice for dermatologists seeking reliable and effective treatment options for their patients.

Application Insights

Psoriasis held the largest market revenue share in 2023. The effectiveness of excimer lasers in targeting and treating localized psoriasis lesions has made them a preferred treatment option. The high demand for effective and non-invasive treatment options for psoriasis has driven the adoption of excimer lasers, contributing to the substantial market share of this segment.

End-use Insights

Dermatology clinics dominated the market in 2023. The prevalence of skin disorders such as psoriasis, vitiligo, and eczema, along with the increasing demand for effective and minimally invasive treatment methods, has propelled the adoption of excimer lasers in these clinical settings. Patients favor dermatology clinics due to their comprehensive care, customized treatment plans, and access to advanced laser therapies.

Regional Insights

North America dermatology excimer laser market dominated the global market with a revenue share of 38.2% in 2023 attributed to the high prevalence of skin disorders, advanced healthcare infrastructure, and the presence of key market players in the region. The increasing awareness about skin health and the availability of advanced treatment options have driven the demand for excimer lasers. Additionally, the region’s strong focus on research and development, coupled with favorable reimbursement policies, has further bolstered the market growth. The high adoption rate of innovative dermatological treatments in North America underscores its leading position in the global market.

Key Dermatology Excimer Laser Company Insights

Ra Medical Systems specializes in excimer laser technologies for dermatology and vascular applications. Their Pharos excimer laser system is highly regarded for its ability to deliver targeted UVB light therapy, providing relief for patients with chronic skin conditions.

Ra Medical Systems specializes in excimer laser technologies for dermatology and vascular applications. Their Pharos excimer laser system is highly regarded for its ability to deliver targeted UVB light therapy, providing relief for patients with chronic skin conditions.

Strata Skin Sciences offers the XTRAC excimer laser system, which is widely used to treat psoriasis, vitiligo, and atopic dermatitis.

Key Dermatology Excimer Laser Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the Dermatology Excimer Laser market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc.

Shenzhen GSD Tech Co., Ltd.

Alma Lasers (Shanghai FosunPharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd.)

Strata Skin Sciences, Inc.

The Daavlin Company

Fotona d.o.o.

Beijing Sincoheren S&T Development Co., Ltd

Lumenis, Ltd.

Hologic, Inc.

DEKA Research & Development Corp.

Dermatology Excimer Laser Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented global dermatology excimer market report based on product, application, end-use, and region:

Dermatology Excimer Laser Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Table top Excimer Lasers

Hand-held Excimer Lasers

Trolley Mounted Excimer Lasers

Dermatology Excimer Laser Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Psoriasis

Vitiligo

Atopic Dermatitis

Allergic Rhinitis

Alopecia Areata

Others

Dermatology Excimer Laser End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Plastic Surgery Centers

Dermatology Excimer Laser Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Spain Italy Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific India Japan China Australia South Korea Thailand

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



Recent Developments