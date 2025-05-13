Cell Processing Instruments Market 2030: Navigating Regulatory Challenges in Diagnostics

The global cell processing instruments market size was estimated at USD 6.06 billion in 2023 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.04% from 2024 to 2030. The market growth can be attributed to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing investments in research and development, and the growing number of clinical trials for cell-based therapies. Moreover, the increasing number of collaborations, and partnerships amongst market players is also expected to have a positive impact on market growth.

For instance, in February 2024, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. and Multiply Labs expanded their partnership. It aims to automate cell therapy production through a combination of robotics and automation of instruments. This is to reduce the amount of manufacturing space needed to produce cell therapies.

The market has a positive impact during the pandemic. Several factors such as the growing demand for vaccines and therapeutics accelerated the market growth over the COVID period. Moreover, the pandemic highlighted the potential of various cell-based therapies for treating infectious diseases, immune disorders, and many other conditions. Thus, increasing the awareness and intrest in cell therapies has further boosted the market growth. In addition, significant government investments were made towards the research and development of COVID-19 vaccines and treatment, thereby propelling the market growth.

Furthermore, the rise in clinical trials for cell-based therapies serves as a strong market driver for companies supplying cell processing instruments. This trend creates a demand for innovative solutions that can efficiently process and manipulate cells for therapeutic purposes. For instance, in May 2022,a team of researchers from the UBC Faculty of Medicine and Vancouver Coastal Health (VCH) was funded with USD 1 million by Canada’s Stem Cell Network to undertake a clinical trial and research for a genetically engineered cell replacement therapy for type 1 diabetes – one of the first treatments of its kind in the world. Furthermore, companies in the cell processing instrument sector are experiencing increased opportunities for growth and expansion, driven by the need to meet the rising demands of the expanding cell therapy market.

Moreover, the market is expected to experience the significant growth in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for personalized medicine. With the rise of cell-based therapies, medical practitioners are anticipated to develop treatments that are tailored to the unique biology of individual patients through the extraction and modification of cells from the individual’s body as necessary. These therapies present a promising avenue for precisely targeted disease treatment. Thereby, the demand for cell processing instruments is predicted to grow exponentially with the increasing adoption of personalized medicine, creating significant opportunities for businesses operating in this market over the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation

Type Insights

Based on type, the market is segmented into cell counters, cell imaging systems, flow cytometers, cell separator systems, automated cell processing systems, and other instruments. The cell separator systems segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 22.25% in 2023. This is attributed to the continuous advancements in cell separator technology. Modern cell separator systems feature automation, real-time monitoring, and integration with advanced analytical techniques, enabling high-throughput processing and precise cell isolation. For instance, in February 2024, Multiply Labs and Thermo Fisher Scientific extended their partnership to automate cell expansion and separation in cell therapy manufacturing. The utilization of Multiply Labs’ robotic technology to automate Thermo Fisher’s state-of-the-art, GMP-ready instruments aims to decrease expenses and expedite timelines, thereby enhancing the scalability and accessibility of cell therapy. Thus, this collaboration is further anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

Application Insights

Based on application, the market is segmented into cell separation/isolation, cell imaging & counting, cell viability & proliferation, and other applications. The cell isolation/separation segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 35.30% in 2023. Advances in cell isolation and separation technologies have led to the development of more sophisticated and efficient instruments. These advancements include the introduction of microfluidic systems, magnetic cell sorting technologies, and automated platforms, which offer higher throughput, improved purity, and reduced processing times. For instance, in October 2023, Akadeum Life Sciences announced the preview of their Alerion cell separation system, leveraging Buoyancy Activated Cell Sorting (BACS) microbubble technology to efficiently isolate T-cells from leukopaks. This innovative system promises accelerated separation, increased recovery, automated processes, and reduced errors. Thus, anticipated to boost the market growth over the forecast period.

End-use Insights

Based on end-use, the market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, CROs & CMOs, academic & research institutes, and others. The pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment led the market with the largest revenue share of 41.13% in 2023. This is attributed to the rising focus on R&D for the development of novel drugs, growing demand for personalized medicines, and advancements in cell-based therapies such as stem cell therapy and gene therapy. For instance, in June 2023, Quell entered into a collaborative agreement with AstraZeneca, specifically targeting autoimmune diseases through cell therapy. Such collaborations are expected to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Regional Insights

North America dominated the cell processing instruments market with a revenue share of 36.22% in 2023. The market is driven by factors such as the presence of prominent biotechnology & pharmaceutical companies, strong research & academic infrastructure, and early adoption of advanced technologies. Furthermore, significant resources to R&D initiatives in the biotechnology sector are further anticipated to boost the demand for cell processing instruments in the region. For instance, in December 2023,Beckman Coulter Life Sciences got FDA approval for the distribution of the AQUIOS STEM System in the U.S. This is anticipated to provide researchers with precise hematopoietic stem cell enumeration thereby boosting the market growth in the segment.

Key Cell Processing Instruments Company Insights

The players operating in the global market are adopting product approval to increase the reach of their products in the market and improve the availability of their products in diverse geographical areas, along with expansion as a strategy to enhance production/research activities. In addition, several market players are acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position. This strategy enables companies to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve their competencies.

Key Cell Processing Instruments Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the cell processing instruments market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Danaher

Merck KGaA

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BD

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc

Sartorius AG

Bio-Techne.

Revvity Inc.

Miltenyi Biotec

Cell Processing Instruments Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cell processing instruments market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Cell Processing Instruments Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Counters

Cell Imaging Systems

Flow Cytometers

Cell Separator Systems

Automated Cell Processing Systems

Other Instruments

Cell Processing Instruments Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Isolation/Separation

Cell Imaging & Counting

Cell Viability & Proliferation

Other Applications

Cell Processing Instruments End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

CROs & CMOs

Academic & Research Institutes

Others

Cell Processing Instruments Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Denmark Sweden Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East & Africa South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



