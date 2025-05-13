Manual Toothbrush Market Innovations and Technologies

The global manual toothbrush market was valued at USD 5.34 billion in 2021 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5% from 2022 to 2030. In recent years, manual toothbrushes have experienced strong global demand, largely driven by increasing awareness of oral hygiene. As dental care continues to be recognized as a crucial component of overall health, all types of toothbrushes—including manual options—have maintained a significant presence in the oral care products market.

The COVID-19 pandemic, which originated in China in late 2019, is not anticipated to have a major long-term impact on the oral care and hygiene industry, including the manual toothbrush segment. In the early stages of the outbreak, consumers engaged in panic buying, stocking up on essential goods. Products such as toothpaste, mouth fresheners, and toothbrushes were among the top items purchased during this period.

E-commerce platforms have become vital to the distribution of manual toothbrushes, accounting for a substantial share of market revenue. Online channels offer consumers the convenience of exploring a wide range of products without visiting physical stores, thereby enhancing market accessibility.

Type Insights

In 2021, medium-soft toothbrushes dominated the market, holding a share of over 45.0%. These toothbrushes are favored for their balance—more effective than ultra-soft options and gentler on gums than hard-bristled alternatives. Their bristles effectively remove plaque and debris from between teeth while minimizing the risk of gum abrasion and recession, making them a preferred choice for many users.

End-user Insights

The individuals segment led the market with a share of over 70.0% in 2021. This segment includes both adults and children, with adults emerging as the dominant subgroup. Many adults experience dental issues such as early tooth decay and periodontal pockets, leading to a heightened focus on oral hygiene. Brushing at least twice daily is common among adults, significantly contributing to the segment’s growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2021, exceeding 40.0%. The popularity of medium-soft toothbrushes in the region stems from their superior ability to clean the molar area compared to ultra-soft alternatives. Additionally, growing environmental awareness among consumers is fostering demand for sustainable manual toothbrushes. Major brands like Colgate and P&G have responded by introducing toothbrushes with replaceable heads, which help reduce plastic waste. Increasing emphasis on oral hygiene and brand preference is also fueling market expansion in Asia Pacific.

Key Companies

Prominent players in the global manual toothbrush market include:

Procter & Gamble

Colgate-Palmolive Company

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline plc

CURADEN AG

Nimbus Dental

Perfect Group Corp.

Boie USA

Dr. Collins

Kaneda Keitei

