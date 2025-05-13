U.S. Epigenetics Market 2030: The Future of Academic Research Funding

The U.S. epigenetics market size was estimated at USD 5.13 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness a CAGR of 14.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth can be attributed to the pivotal role of epigenetics in understanding gene regulation beyond DNA sequencing, aiding disease research, and advancing personalized medicine. The established companies and startups operating in the industry are investing significantly to develop the epigenetics domain.

The epigenetics market has been significantly influenced by the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing understanding of the intricate relationship between the SARS-CoV-2 virus and epigenetic mechanisms has highlighted the potential for using epigenetic treatments to fight the virus. With the current lack of antiviral drugs that are clinically approved, there’s a window for industry participants to investigate new methods. This includes the combination of antiviral medications with DNMT/HDAC inhibitors and other epigenetic therapies. Should these innovative strategies prove effective in clinical trials, they could reduce drug resistance and improve treatment outcomes, offering a promising future for the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the increasing incidence of disease is propelling the demand for diagnosis of cancers at early stages. According to The American Cancer Society also estimates that almost 8 million individuals die due to cancer each year. Across several countries, cancer cases are twice that of non-communicable diseases, encouraging government & private players to increase the number of awareness and screening programs in U.S. Thus, rising prevalence of cancer is anticipated to significantly boost the demand for cancer diagnostic products during the forecast period.

Detailed Segmentation

Product Insights

The reagents segment dominated the market with the largest share of 32.5% in 2023. Epigenetic reagents play a crucial role in the study and manipulation of epigenetic mechanisms, which involve changes in gene expression that do not alter the underlying DNA sequence. These reagents are essential for understanding epigenetic regulation and are used in research & potential therapeutic applications. Additionally, numerous companies in the field provide reagents tailored for epigenetics research. For instance, Promega Corporation offers a range of kits and reagents for DNA methylation, histone modification, and RNA transcription analysis, aiding in epigenetic research. Consequently, the provision of numerous reagents by leading companies is anticipated to significantly drive the growth of this segment.

Technology Insights

The DNA methylation segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 44.8% in 2023. DNA methylation is increasingly used to aid sequencing techniques. The methylated DNA immunoprecipitation sequencing and the methylated DNA binding domain sequencing preferentially highlight the methylated regions for sequencing. The increasing number of research activities in biological and pharmaceutical research is boosting the demand for DNA methylation as it profoundly influences gene expression by modifying the interactions with DNA of the chromatin proteins & specific transcription factors. These factors are anticipated to impel the boost the growth of the segment.

Application Insights

The oncology segment accounted for the largest revenue share in 2023. Currently, cancer is the major area for epigenetics research. With the increasing incidence of cancer, the market for cancer-related epigenetic diagnosis is likely to grow. As per the American Cancer Society, the estimated number of new cancer cases in the U.S. in 2022 was 1.9 million, with around 609,360 related deaths. Epigenetics research in oncology is driven by several factors, reflecting the critical role of epigenetic alterations in the development and progression of cancer. Collaborative initiatives, such as The Cancer Genome Atlas (TCGA), bring together researchers, clinicians, and bioinformaticians to analyze large-scale cancer genomics & epigenomics datasets, accelerating discoveries in cancer epigenetics.

End-use Insights

In 2023, academic research held the largest market share of 37.2% in the end-use segment. The growing field of epigenetics has become a major focus area fueling a rapid expansion in academic research. This demand is due to the wide implications epigenetics holds for understanding gene expression regulation beyond DNA sequence alterations. Moreover, as technologies advance, enabling more precise mapping and manipulation of epigenetic marks, the demand for skilled researchers and innovative methodologies is expected to grow. These factors contribute to the growing demand for epigenetics in the U.S.

Key U.S. Epigenetics Company Insights

The market players operating in the market are undertaking product approvals to expand their product presence and enhance accessibility across various geographical regions. Expansion serves as a strategy to bolster production and research purposes. Moreover, numerous market entities are engaging in acquisitions of smaller firms to improve their market position. This approach enables companies to enhance capabilities, broaden product offerings, and develop new competencies.

Key U.S. Epigenetics Companies:

Roche Diagnostics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc

Danaher

Eisai Co. Ltd.

Novartis AG

Element Biosciences, Inc.

Dovetail Genomics LLC.

Illumina, Inc.

Promega Corporation.

Abcam plc.

U.S. Epigenetics Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the U.S. epigenetics market based on product, technology, application, and end-use:

U.S. Epigenetics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Reagents

Kits

Instruments

Enzymes

Services

U.S. Epigenetics Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

DNA Methylation

Histone Methylation

Histone Acetylation

Large Non – coding RNA

MicroRNA Modification

Chromatin Structures

U.S. Epigenetics Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Oncology

Non – oncology

U.S. Epigenetics End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Academic Research

Clinical Research

Hospitals & Clinics

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Others

