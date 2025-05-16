Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Market: Exploring the Potential of 3D Bioprinting

Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Production Industry Overview

Valued at $1.48 billion in 2023, the global Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Production Market is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.44% between 2024 and 2030. Several factors are significantly propelling this market’s growth, including the promise of stem cell-based therapies, the rising prevalence of cancer, increasing financial investments in stem cell research, and the numerous benefits of induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) compared to embryonic stem cells (ESCs). For instance, a report from the American Cancer Society estimated approximately 1.9 million new cancer diagnoses and around 609,820 cancer-related deaths in the U.S. alone in 2023.

Detailed Segmentation:

Process Insights

The automated iPSC production process segment is estimated to exhibit the fastest CAGR of 11.73% during the forecast period. The increasing demand for stem cell-based therapies requires scaling up. This demand for generating large-scale induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) in a reproducible manner with minimum alterations is propelling the adoption of automated production platforms. Most companies working on iPSCs-based therapies rely on lines of allogenic cells that are taken from multiple donors. These cells are then created into off-the-shelf products on a large scale which can be used for the treatment of patients affected with the same diseases.

Workflow Insights

The cell characterization/analysis segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 16.02% over the forecast period, owing to factors such as the growing use of assays based on cells in drug discovery due to their consistency in producing tissue-specific results. Additionally, the segment is anticipated to grow due to the rising incidence of chronic diseases like cancer, which has seen an increase in the use of cell-based assays for detection and treatment. In 2020, Thermo Fisher acquired Phitonex, inc. Through this acquisition, Thermo Fisher was able to enhance its image multiplexing and flow cytometry capabilities for the study on protein and cell analysis.

Product Insights

The automated platforms segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 13.92% during the forecast period, due to the demand for stem cell products, the scaling up of clinical phase iPSC therapies, and regulatory level quality control. The automated platforms provide reproducible & reliable results, reduce labor dependence, and provide well-maintained conditions of manufacturing, and standardization of protocols while eliminating human biases. For instance, Hitachi Ltd. offers an automated equipment for iPSCs culture with an aim to spread regenerative medicines. Many other companies are also offering such automated platforms to increase throughput, decrease operational costs, and increase adaptability for iPSCs production.

Application Insights

The regenerative medicine segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.84% over the forecast period of 2024 to 2030, owing to the vast applications and robust product pipelines by companies. In addition, iPSCs can be mediated for disease-specific therapies and provide greater and safer drug development platforms. Also, iPSC-derived organoids and organs are recently being analyzed for both disease modeling and regenerative therapy. In disease modeling, induced pluripotent stem cells enable drug discovery for innovative therapeutics, and in regenerative therapy, iPSCs are proceeding with clinical trials. For example, in April 2022, Editas Medicine, Inc. announced its preclinical data (both in-vitro & in-vivo) for tumor killing capability of its NK cell therapy derived from induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs).

End-use Insights

The research & academic institutes segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 11.30% over the forecast period. This is due to iPSCs having wide applications and thus being utilized in many research as well as clinical studies. The increasing utilization of iPSCs in regenerative studies provides favorable prospects for translating this technology into clinical use. For instance, in March 2022, researchers from Indiana University in collaboration with other institutions investigated the use of human induced pluripotent stem cells for the regeneration of visual acuity among diabetes patients. Furthermore, a growing research setting to evaluate the safety and efficacy of iPSC-based treatments will drive market growth.

Regional Insights

The induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSC) production market in Asia Pacific held the highest CAGR of 11.15% over the forecast period. Key factors such as intensive low-cost driven stem cell-based research, growing economies, betterment in healthcare plans, and the rising awareness of the potential of personalized treatments will drive revenue generation during the forecasted period. Moreover, the presence of multiple start-ups, academic universities, collaborative efforts by international companies, and new product/service launches in this region will contribute to APAC’s growth.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The market players operating in the induced pluripotent stem cells (IPSC) production market are adopting product approval to increase the reach of their products in the market and improve the availability of their products in diverse geographical areas, along with expansion as a strategy to enhance production/research activities. In addition, several market players are acquiring smaller players to strengthen their market position. This strategy enables companies to increase their capabilities, expand their product portfolios, and improve their competencies.

Lonza

Axol Bioscience Ltd.

Evotec

Hitachi, Ltd.

REPROCELL Inc.

Merck KGaA

REPROCELLS, Inc.

Fate Therapeutics

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

StemCellsFactory III

Applied StemCells, Inc.

Recent Developments