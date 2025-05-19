Lucintel Forecasts the Global Arthroscopy Devices Market to Reach $9.2 billion by 2030

CITY, Country, 2025-05-19 — /EPR Network/ —Dallas, Texas, USA

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global arthroscopy devices market looks promising with opportunities in the knee arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy markets. The global arthroscopy devices market is expected to reach an estimated $9.2 billion by 2030 from $6.0 billion in 2024, at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing incidences of sports injuries, rising geriatric population, and technological advancements in arthroscopic implants.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in arthroscopy devices market to 2030 by type (arthroscopes, arthroscopic implants, fluid management systems, radiofrequency systems, visualization systems, powered shavers, and others), application (knee arthroscopy, hip arthroscopy, spine arthroscopy, shoulder and elbow arthroscopy, and others), end use (ambulatory surgical centers, orthopedic clinics, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, arthroscopic implants will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to the introduction of biodegradable implants and growing adoption of arthroscopic implants for internal tissue repair, bone grafting, joint fixation, and glenoid reconstruction.

Within the application category, knee arthroscopy will remain the largest segment due to growing number of people suffering from bone diseases like arthritis and rising senior population.

In terms of regions, North America will remain the largest region over the forecast period due to the rising cases of bone-related disorders and presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Arthrex, Conmed Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Karl Storz, Medtronic, Richard Wolf, Smith & Nephew, Stryker Corporation are the major suppliers in the arthroscopy devices market.

