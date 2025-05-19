Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market Growth Driven by Rising Cases

The global infectious disease molecular diagnostics market was valued at USD 16.24 billion in 2024 and is projected to expand at a CAGR of 3.37% from 2025 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by the rising prevalence of infectious diseases worldwide. According to a report by the World Health Organization, as of January 22, 2025, over 5,000 cases of chikungunya virus disease (CHIKVD) and two related deaths were reported across four countries. In 2024, 620,000 cases and 213 deaths were identified, with the majority occurring in the Americas, notably in Brazil, Paraguay, and Argentina.

In Asia, significant outbreaks were reported in India and Pakistan, while Senegal was the only African country affected. Europe recorded one locally transmitted case in France and 118 cases in La Réunion. Persistent threats from diseases like HIV/AIDS, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and various respiratory infections continue to present major public health challenges, driving demand for advanced diagnostic tools. Additionally, the aging global population—more vulnerable to infections and frequent testing—further supports market growth.

Product Insights

In 2024, reagents dominated the market with a 25.86% revenue share and are expected to register the fastest growth rate through 2030. Their extensive use in molecular diagnostics—particularly in PCR, nucleic acid amplification, and sequencing—underscores their essential role in accurate pathogen detection. The COVID-19 pandemic notably accelerated reagent demand, prompting mass testing initiatives for SARS-CoV-2. This led to increased production and innovation in reagent formulations, further fueling market expansion. Technological improvements have enhanced reagent performance, especially in point-of-care (PoC) testing, which relies on high-quality reagents for rapid, precise results.

Technology Insights

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) technology held the largest revenue share in 2024, owing to its broad applicability in diagnosing infections like COVID-19, HIV, hepatitis, and tuberculosis. PCR’s ability to amplify minute amounts of DNA or RNA makes it indispensable for early and accurate diagnostics. Advanced techniques such as real-time PCR (qPCR) and digital PCR (dPCR) have improved sensitivity and specificity, enabling the detection of low-abundance pathogens and genetic mutations.

Application Insights

Respiratory diseases accounted for the largest market share at 71.96% in 2024, driven by increasing cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), influenza, COVID-19, and similar infections. These diseases pose serious health threats—especially to infants and the elderly—and result in high rates of hospital visits. Their seasonal patterns and potential for severe complications highlight the need for rapid, accurate diagnostic tools. Market expansion in this segment is further supported by innovation and strategic collaborations. For example, BioGX B.V. developed an automated multiplex real-time RT-PCR assay capable of detecting RSV A and B, streamlining respiratory virus diagnostics.

End-use Insights

Diagnostic laboratories led the market in 2024, largely due to the growing need for accurate and prompt diagnosis of infectious diseases such as HIV, hepatitis, tuberculosis, and respiratory infections. These labs benefit from advanced infrastructure and skilled personnel, allowing them to process high volumes of tests. The increasing emphasis on personalized medicine has also driven demand for molecular diagnostics, which enable the identification of specific genetic markers and pathogens—facilitating targeted treatment plans and improving patient outcomes.

Regional Insights

In 2024, North America accounted for 40.95% of the market revenue, fueled by a high incidence of infectious diseases including COVID-19, influenza, HIV, and hepatitis. The demand for accurate diagnostic tools remains strong, supported by the growing adoption of point-of-care (PoC) testing. These decentralized diagnostic methods offer rapid results at the bedside or in community settings, ensuring timely intervention and improved disease management.

Key Companies in the Infectious Disease Molecular Diagnostics Market

Abbott

Danaher Corporation

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Becton, Dickinson and Company

Hologic, Inc. (Gen-Probe)

Illumina, Inc.

Grifols S.A.

Qiagen

Siemens Healthineers AG

Sysmex Corporation

