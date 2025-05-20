Scar Treatment Market Driven by Rising Demand for Aesthetic Procedures

The global scar treatment market was valued at USD 2.32 billion in 2023 and is projected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.5% from 2024 to 2030. This growth is primarily driven by increasing concerns over physical appearance, a rising number of road accidents and burn injuries, and ongoing technological advancements that support the introduction of new treatment devices.

During the first two waves of the COVID-19 pandemic, telemedicine rapidly gained traction across the healthcare sector. As skincare is typically non-emergency, it required fewer in-person visits. While final treatment procedures often necessitate clinical attendance, telemedicine became a preferred method for both pre-procedure planning and post-treatment care.

Although the pandemic initially hindered market growth in 2020, telemedicine trends are expected to support stronger growth in the post-COVID era compared to pre-pandemic levels. Additionally, the increasing use of ambulatory surgery centers and the development of portable scar treatment devices are anticipated to further stimulate market expansion in both developed and emerging markets.

End-use Insights

In 2023, the homecare segment led the market with a 65.5% share, attributed to the availability of advanced infrastructure and high-tech products for at-home scar treatment. Meanwhile, the retail pharmacies/e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate through 2030. The rise of e-commerce platforms and easy access to scar treatment products online, especially over-the-counter (OTC) items, support this growth. Consumers are drawn to online purchasing for the convenience, competitive pricing, and promotional offers.

Regional Insights

North America accounted for a substantial share of the market, holding 24.8% of the global revenue in 2023. This is largely due to heightened aesthetic awareness and the rapid uptake of advanced treatment solutions. The U.S., in particular, saw high demand for laser-based scar treatments and dominated the North American market in 2022. According to the American Burn Association (ABA), approximately 486,000 burn incidents occur annually in the U.S.

Product Insights

Topical products represented the largest segment in 2023, with a 65.5% market share. These include OTC creams, gels, and silicone sheets, making them easily accessible for consumers seeking self-care solutions. Laser treatments also remain popular, offering a non-invasive and low-discomfort method for managing scars. As topical treatments are applied directly to the skin, they remain a widely preferred first line of treatment.

Scar Type Insights

Atrophic scars accounted for the largest segment, with a 36.9% share in 2023. This dominance is linked to the high incidence of acne scars, for which topical creams and gels are commonly used. Atrophic scars result from a lack of collagen production in healing tissue, often triggered by infections such as acne, chickenpox, or surgical procedures. Keloid and hypertrophic scars are also expected to see significant growth, largely due to their association with various wound injuries.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the scar treatment market are investing in new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion to address unmet needs. For example, in August 2023, Sofwave Medical Ltd received FDA approval for its Precise SUPERB Applicator for acne scar treatment. Similarly, in July 2022, ilooda Co., Ltd. gained FDA clearance for its 1540 nm laser product, Secret Duo, designed to treat scars associated with monkeypox infections.

