Pet Skin & Coat Care Products Market Grows with Rising Pet Humanization Trends

The global pet skin & coat care products market size was estimated at USD 4.91 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.3% from 2025 to 2030. The expansion of the middle-class demographic and the increasing prevalence of pet ownership among millennial households, which often feature smaller family units, are driving the growth of the pet population in emerging economies. Concurrently, there is a growing recognition of the positive health benefits associated with pet ownership, including enhanced cardiovascular health, reduced anxiety, and improved mental well-being, all of which contribute to the market’s expansion. The COVID-19 pandemic also had a profound effect on the pet care industry; according to a Forbes Advisor survey, 78% of pet owners acquired pets during this period.

Pet ownership rates have surged, particularly in regions where disposable incomes and urbanization levels are high. The evolving role of pets as family members has led to a “pet parenting” trend, where pet owners are more conscious of the need to provide specialized care, including skin and coat maintenance. This has driven demand for products that address specific skin conditions, improve coat health, and enhance pets’ overall appearance and comfort.

Pet Type Insights

In 2024, dog-specific skin and coat care products led the market, capturing a revenue share of 59.10%. Dogs remain the most prevalent pet globally, with one in three households owning a dog, according to HealthforAnimals. Factors such as rising pet ownership rates, growing disposable incomes, the increasing trend of pet humanization, and heightened awareness of pet health are driving the demand for targeted skin and coat care products for dogs. Additionally, the diverse skin and coat needs across dog breeds necessitate specialized care, prompting pet owners to seek breed-specific formulations tailored to their pet’s unique requirements.

Product Insights

The pet shampoo led the market in 2024 and captured a revenue share of 42.15% in 2024. Shampoos are favored by consumers for their essential role in pet grooming, versatility, wide availability, cost-effectiveness, ease of use, and broad product variety. As pet owners increasingly focus on their pets’ hygiene and grooming needs, demand for high-quality pet shampoos is expected to remain robust. In August 2022, Pet Releaf introduced a new line of plant-based CBD shampoos and conditioners, formulated with organic chamomile, organic aloe vera, and USDA-certified full-spectrum hemp extract containing naturally occurring CBD, reflecting a shift towards natural and wellness-oriented ingredients.

Application Insights

The household demand captured a revenue share of 82.59% in 2024. The European Pet Food Federation’s 2021 report indicated that nearly 88 million European households owned a pet. Enhanced product packaging, labeling, content marketing, and in-store promotions have increased pet owners’ awareness of the range of skin and coat care products available. This growing awareness enables consumers to make informed, health-conscious decisions for their pets, using these products effectively at home. Moreover, greater knowledge about pet skin and coat health has empowered consumers to detect early signs of potential issues, facilitating timely intervention with the appropriate care products to prevent minor conditions from escalating.

Type Insights

The OTC products accounted for a market share of 61.51% in 2024. Pet owners predominantly choose over-the-counter (OTC) products for their pets due to their affordability compared to prescription-based alternatives. OTC products also offer the advantage of in-store consultations, where knowledgeable sales representatives provide guidance and product recommendations. Notably, in December 2022, the UK-based plant-based pet care brand Hownd launched a selection of its pet shampoos and body mists in select Whole Foods Market stores across the U.S.

Regional Insights

The pet skin & coat care products market in North America held a share of 34.73% of the global revenue in 2024. In North America, the market for pet skin and coat care products is expanding due to heightened awareness around pet wellness, driven by a shift in consumer focus toward preventative care. Rising cases of skin allergies and dermatological diseases, such as dermatitis, which can be exacerbated by environmental factors like seasonal allergens, have increased the demand for specialized skin care solutions. The presence of leading pet care brands and ongoing innovations in product formulations-ranging from natural and hypoallergenic ingredients to advanced therapeutics-are also fueling growth. Additionally, favorable regulations on pet product safety standards support high-quality product availability, encouraging consumer trust and adoption.

Key Pet Skin & Coat Care Products Companies:

The following are the leading companies in the pet skin & coat care products market. These companies collectively hold the largest market share and dictate industry trends.

Nestlé Purina Petcare

Virbac

Groomer’s Choice

SynergyLabs

Zesty Paws

Petco Animal Supplies, Inc.

Logic Product Group LLC

Wahl Clipper Corporation

Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.

Nutramax Laboratories, Inc.

