Averiware Online Form Module Simplifies Business Data Collection

NEW YORK, 2025-05-25 — /EPR Network/ — Averiware, a leading provider of cloud-based ERP and business solutions, has expanded its platform with a powerful online form module, giving businesses a flexible and efficient way to manage internal and external data processes. Designed as a core component of Averiware’s growing form management software, this new capability allows users to digitize routine workflows and collect data securely from any device.

The online form module provides a user-friendly, drag-and-drop builder, enabling teams to design custom forms for tasks such as employee onboarding, customer support, service requests, compliance, and more. Fully integrated with Averiware’s ERP platform, the feature helps businesses eliminate paper-based processes and streamline operations.

“Our goal is to make digital transformation easy and accessible at Averiware. “This online form module allows any team—HR, finance, operations, or customer service—to automate data collection and trigger workflows without needing to involve IT.”

Key Features of Averiware’s Form Management Software Include:

Custom Online Form Builder: Easily design forms using a no-code, drag-and-drop interface.

Workflow Automation: Route form submissions automatically to the right people or systems.

Real-Time Data Integration: Connect with HR, CRM, inventory, and finance modules.

Mobile Accessibility: Submit and manage forms on phones, tablets, or desktops.

Granular Access Controls: Maintain data security with role-based permissions.

This upgrade makes Averiware’s platform a more complete solution for businesses seeking efficient form management software. Whether you’re managing internal processes or collecting customer feedback, the online form module ensures faster, more accurate, and fully trackable results.

Industries such as logistics, retail, manufacturing, and field services will particularly benefit from this enhancement. Field teams can now capture data in real time, while office teams can process and report on it without delays or manual entry.

“This is about helping businesses work smarter. “Our form management software now gives users the power to build, deploy, and manage forms from one centralized system—with full visibility and control.”

The online form module is available now as part of the Averiware cloud ERP suite. Interested users can request a live demo or start a free trial by visiting www.averiware.com.

About Averiware:

Averiware provides cloud-based ERP and business management solutions for growing companies. Its platform includes tools for accounting, sales, inventory, HR, and more—all designed to help businesses operate smarter, faster, and more collaboratively.

Media Contact:

Email: [info@averiware.com]