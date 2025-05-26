Self-drilling Screws Market 2030: A Deep Dive into a Competitive Industry

The global self-drilling screws market was estimated to be at USD 747.8 million in 2022 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2023 to 2030. The growth of the market can be attributed to the flourishing global construction industry owing to increasing public and private investments in the development of new infrastructures, residential spaces, and commercial spaces in India, China, and Mexico. The construction sector is a key consumer of these screws and is further gaining momentum owing to their ease of installation.

Several factors influence the growth and dynamics of the market for self-drilling screws in the U.S. The construction industry is thriving, with continuing residential, commercial, and infrastructural projects generating demand for self-drilling screws in several construction applications. The production of the residential construction sector will increase over the forecast period due to the government’s efforts to create affordable housing units to alleviate the present housing gap of more than 6 million houses.

In January 2023, PulteGroup, Inc., an American residential home-construction company, announced Addison Square in Fort Myers. Pulte paid around USD 2.5 million for the land, with plans to build approximately 50 single-family homes on the 17-acre parcel. This is expected to create demand for self-drilling screws in the project, boosting the market growth. Furthermore, the growing emphasis on environmentally friendly and sustainable construction processes is expected to propel the demand for stainless steel self-drilling screws in the country.

Furthermore, the development in R&D and investments in the construction industry are predicted to have a positive impact on the U.S. market. The increasing number of large-scale infrastructure projects, such as hospitals and hotels in Missouri, New York, and Los Angeles, is likely to propel the growth of the construction industry and drive the demand for self-drilling screws in the U.S. in the upcoming years.

Detailed Segmentation

Material Insights

Based on material, stainless steel dominated the self-drilling screws market in 2022 by accounting for a revenue share of 65.5% of the market in the same year. Mainly 300 series, 410 series, and Bi-metal stainless steel grades are used for self-drilling screws production. The material offers durability, high corrosion resistance, and strength, which makes it ideal for manufacturing self-drilling screws.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at a 5.8% CAGR over the forecast period, due to the rising per capita income, rapid urbanization, and expanding population. The countries in Asia Pacific are experiencing rising investments from governments as well as foreign investors. The majority of the companies have their manufacturing bases set up in this region, which is further contributing to the expansion of several construction sectors.

End-use Insights

In terms of revenue, the residential end-use segment accounted for USD 279.8 million in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.2% over the forecast period. The residential sub-segment is inclusive of residential buildings, apartments, complexes, and small houses. The growth in the number of single-family houses in developing and developed economies such as China, India, and the U.S. is resulting in the growth of residential end-use.

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

The self-drilling screws industry is considered highly competitive due to the presence of many large-scale manufacturers functioning at a regional or global level. To have a competitive advantage, companies are continuously investing in various strategies such as expansions, product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and research & development. The players are expanding their distribution facilities to cater to a larger consumer base. For instance, in July 2018, BDN Fasteners set up its sales office in Uttar Pradesh, India, to introduce its products in India.

Key Self-drilling Screws Companies:

SLG Fasteners

EJOT

KD FASTENERS, INC.

Ford Fasteners

MF FASTENER IND LLC

Hilti

Dewalt

Adolf Würth GmbH & Co. KG

ITW Buildex and Illinois Tool Works, Inc.

SANN MUO

BDN Fasteners

Prince Fastener

Landwide Co., Ltd

Landmark Craft Pvt. (Ltd.)

Screw Expert

Boss Precision Works Co., Ltd

RED HORSE USA INC.

SHEH KAI PRECISION CO., LTD

TAIWAN SHAN YIN INTERNATIONAL CO., LTD

Goebel GmbH

Mahabali Steel

Tycoons worldwide group (Thailand) public co., ltd.

Self-drilling Screws Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global self-drilling screws market based on material, end-use, and region:

Self-drilling Screws Material Outlook (Volume, Million Pounds; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Stainless Steel

Carbon Steel

Others

Self-drilling Screws End-use Outlook (Volume, Million Pounds; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Infrastructure

Self-drilling Screws Regional Outlook (Volume, Million Pounds; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Chile Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia



