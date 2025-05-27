UK Lingerie Market 2030: Why Comfort and Style Are the New Industry Standard

The UK lingerie market size was estimated at USD 4.28 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3% from 2024 to 2030. In terms of regional market for lingerie, the Europe is believed to have a strong fashion sense and particular emphasis on trends and styles. However, owing to the shift in cultural norms and attitude towards lingerie in societies across the region, including UK, there is greater acceptance and openness about body positivity, and acknowledging diverse nature of the beauty. The projected growth in UK lingerie market can be attributed to fashion conscious customers, high quality products offered by domestic as well as international companies that are also equipped by appealing aesthetics, change in attitude towards use of lingerie in users, rise in disposable income levels across communities and population, and influence of aspects such as social media, web and reality shows.

The UK lingerie market accounted for 4.70% of the global lingerie market revenue in 2023. Often, customers buying a lingerie, consider factors such as breathability, style, fabric used in the making of the product and brand that has brought the product to market. The quality of the lingerie as generally measured on the basis of quality of fabric and other materials used in production, the elasticity offered by the elements such as lycra or popularly known as spandex, elegance and luxurious feel it offers, softness of material, aesthetic charm of the product. Common fabrics used in the development of intimate wear, especially lingerie are silk, cotton, lycra, lyocell, lace, organza, polyamide and more. The manufacturers and customers often prefer these fabrics as they provide characteristics such as resilience, capacity to hold shape, ability to draw off moisture, seamless blend between elegance and delicacy, and decorative details.

As the customers in UK value aspects such as innovative design, attention to details, aesthetic allure, the companies that are manufacturing lingerie are concentrating on the development of products that will be characterised by such liking and preferences of the customers. In addition, the increased availability of the data that provides improved insights regarding the factors such as customer behaviour, buying preferences is assisting designers and manufacturers to develop products aligned with the specific needs and inclinations of the customers.

Innovation in the industry has been at higher level where companies are constantly exploring novel opportunities in terms of product distinction and linked factors, which in turn supports them in creating larger demand. Specialty store, shopping centres, company outlets provide yet another aspect, which tend to lure the greater number of customers, assisted shopping experience. Moreover, availability of lingerie through online distribution channels has been attracting large pool of customers.

Entirely private and convenient buying experience provided the online stores and e-commerce websites, which is further assisted by efficient delivery channels, unwavering customer support, and policies such as return and replace have also been attracting younger customers who are part of technology driven world for more than a few decades now. Customers who tend to use online platforms for shopping, transactions, travel and more, mainly drive the segment of the UK lingerie market.

Detailed Segmentation

Product Insights

The briefs market in the UK held the revenue share of 57.7% in the year 2023 and is most expected maintain its top place in terms of revenue generation from 2024 to 2030. The growth can be attributed to increasing acceptance of briefs in European population, the high quality products sold by manufacturers in the prime urban markets such as London, Birmingham and Manchester among others. In addition, the key market participants of the UK lingerie market have been offering diligently made products that are in line with customers’ needs and available in different types such as low-cut, high-cut, boy shorts and hipster. Furthermore, charming appearances of the products and delicate designs accompanied by attractive discounts at point of purchase are expected to generate more demand for the market in upcoming years.

Distribution Channel Insights

The sales of lingerie through offline channels accounted for the revenue share of 63.65% in 2023. The offline sales are at higher level than online sale mainly due to various extra benefits it provide for customers such as amusing individual experience of shopping in stores, instantaneous possession of the bought products, and facility to examine and select material and value of the product. Yet another dynamic that backs to the improved sales through offline distribution channel is the assistance offered by the store executives and experts from developers in buying process, in which they deliver the extra information about features such as size, quality of cloth and distinguishing characteristics of the merchandise.

Key UK lingerie Companies:

Aura Lingerie

Inspire

All Undone

Sulis

Emma Harris Lingerie

Rigby & Peller

Pour Moi

Royce Lingerie

Victoria’s Secret

Wacoal Company

UK Lingerie Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest trends in each of the sub-segments from 2018 to 2030. For this study, Grand View Research has segmented the UK lingerie market report based on product, and distribution channel:

Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030)

Briefs Bras Shapewear Others

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2018 – 2030) Offline Online



Recent Developments