Animal Genetics Market Grows with Demand for Livestock Productivity

The global animal genetics market is projected to reach USD 9.28 billion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.37% over the forecast period, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. This growth is primarily driven by increasing demand for animal-based protein, rapid urbanization, and the rising adoption of various genetic products and services. Additionally, the growing use of advanced genetic techniques such as artificial insemination (AI) and embryo transfer for large-scale breeding of improved animal strains is expected to propel market expansion. Animal genetics involves the study of heredity and genetic variation in both farm and wild animals and is widely applied in commercial sectors for services like DNA typing, genetic trait analysis, and diagnosis of genetic disorders.

The growing implementation of cutting-edge genetic technologies and reproductive innovations is a major contributor to the growth of the animal genetics industry. A March 2022 article from CABI Agricultural and Bioscience highlights that genetic improvement in cattle has been, and continues to be, a critical component in advancing sustainable agricultural practices. These improvements rely on a combination of reproductive and molecular biotechnology, which are most effective when used within a structured breeding program targeting specific traits. One of the latest advancements in this area is genome or gene editing (GnEd), enabling precise modification of genetic sequences to influence desirable characteristics in animals.

Pig farming has also seen substantial technological advancements, with farmers globally adopting standardized production methods. Breeding pigs and semen are typically sourced from specialized genetic firms or closed breeding programs. To keep up with the latest genetics, farmers regularly acquire semen from these providers. The adoption of sexing technologies has risen considerably, enabling farmers to produce replacement heifers from their best cows more efficiently—often with a 90% probability of female offspring. Other herd members are increasingly crossbred using beef cattle semen to produce high-quality beef calves. For instance, between 2016 and 2023, the percentage of sexed and beef genetics sold by ABS, a global bovine genetics company, to U.S. dairies rose dramatically from 16% to 78%.

The rise in genetic disorders among companion animals is also contributing to the growth of the animal genetics market. Certain breeds of pets have shorter lifespans and are more prone to inherited health conditions. Comprehensive genetic profiling can help identify the risks of hereditary diseases across purebred, mixed-breed, and hybrid animals. When a breed is known to be vulnerable to specific conditions, DNA testing can be conducted to diagnose individual medical issues. Major market players are further fueling growth through investment in new livestock development, strategic partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and geographical expansion. For example, in November 2023, SEMEX announced the integration of Semex Brazil, its specialized AI center Tairana, and the well-known Brazilian embryo facility Cenatte into its global subsidiary network.

Get a preview of the latest developments in the Global Animal Genetics Market! Download your FREE sample PDF today and explore key data and trends

Animal Genetics Market Report Highlights:

By type : In 2023, the assistive reproduction technologies segment held the largest share of market revenue. Meanwhile, the genomic/genetic testing segment is projected to experience the fastest CAGR during the forecast period.

By animal type : The cattle segment held the highest market share in 2023. The introduction of DNA testing for beef-on-dairy cattle is expected to support market growth.

By distribution channel : The private sector accounted for the largest share in 2023 and is forecasted to grow at the fastest rate—approximately 6% CAGR—between 2024 and 2030.

By region: North America led the global market with around 30% of total revenue in 2023. This dominance is due to the growing demand for animal-derived products, advances in genetic engineering, and increasing awareness of the role of genetic diversity in sustainable agriculture.

Key Players in the Animal Genetics Market:

Neogen Corporation

Genetics Australia

Hendrix Genetics BV

URUS Group LP

CRV

Semex

Swine Genetics International

STgenetics

Animal Genetics Inc.

Generatio GmbH

Zoetis

Genus plc

Gather more insights about the market drivers, restrains and growth of the Animal Genetics Market