Cloud Monitoring Market 2030: Ensuring Reliability in Multi-Cloud Environments

Get ready to peer into the digital skies, because the global cloud monitoring market is soaring! It’s estimated to hit a staggering USD 9.37 billion by 2030, expanding at an impressive CAGR of 21.4% from 2025 to 2030. This explosive growth isn’t just a trend; it’s a necessity driven by the ever-increasing complexity of our digital world.

Navigating the Cloud: Why Monitoring is Crucial

The shift to cloud computing has been nothing short of a revolution in the IT industry, but with great power comes new challenges. As businesses increasingly embrace cloud-based applications and infrastructure, the need for effective cloud monitoring solutions has become absolutely critical. Cloud computing offers incredible advantages: think unparalleled scalability, amazing flexibility, significant cost-effectiveness, and access to a vast array of services and applications. However, this very shift has also introduced new layers of complexity when it comes to managing and overseeing IT infrastructure. With critical applications and sensitive data now residing in the cloud, robust monitoring isn’t just nice to have—it’s essential.

The Rise of Multi-Cloud and Hybrid Environments

Many organizations are no longer content with a single cloud provider; they’re operating in intricate multi-cloud or hybrid cloud environments, blending various cloud services or integrating them with their existing on-premises infrastructure. This is where cloud monitoring solutions truly shine, offering a unified, integrated view across these diverse digital landscapes, simplifying management and oversight. In fact, since 2020, most IT leaders have been strategically planning to distribute their workloads across multiple clouds, a clear indicator of the rapid rise of multi-cloud systems dominating the cloud monitoring market.

Cloud Monitoring Market Report Highlights

By type, the cloud storage monitoring segment accounted for the largest revenue share of 27.0% in 2024 and is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Monitoring solutions for storage allow businesses to track resource usage, identify underutilized or overused resources, and optimize accordingly. It helps control costs and maximize the value of cloud investments.

In terms of service model, the IaaS segment is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 22.6% over the forecast period. Growth in demand for low-cost IT infrastructure and quicker data accessibility fuels the growth of IAAS. The adoption of cloud computing in various industries is also one of the key factors for the demand for IAAS, as it offers fast data accessibility regardless of the data center’s location.

In terms of enterprise size, the SME segment held the largest revenue share of 70.0% in 2024. Utilizing cloud monitoring tools enables SMEs to compete effectively by providing better services, maintaining high uptime, and delivering consistent performance to customers.

In terms of industry verticals, The IT & telecom segment dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of over 46.0% in 2024. The growth of cloud monitoring in the IT and telecom sector is driven by increased cloud adoption, complexity in infrastructure, performance, security, compliance requirements

North America dominated the market with a share of 60.0% in 2024 and is anticipated to dominate the market over the forecast period. The ongoing evolution of IT infrastructure and adoption of hybrid and multi-cloud strategies in the region requires monitoring solutions capable of managing diverse cloud data smoothly, which fuels the demand for monitoring tools.

Cloud Monitoring Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global cloud monitoring market based on type, service model, enterprise size, industry vertical, and region:

Cloud Monitoring Type Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cloud Storage Monitoring

Database Monitoring

Website Monitoring

Virtual Network Monitoring

Virtual Machine Monitoring

Others

Cloud Monitoring Service Model Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

SaaS

IaaS

PaaS

Others

Cloud Monitoring Enterprise Size Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Large Enterprises

SMEs

Cloud Monitoring Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue in USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

BFSI

IT & Telecom

Healthcare

Government

Retail & Consumer Goods

Manufacturing

Others

Cloud Monitoring Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Italy Spain Netherlands

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia South Korea

Latin America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa



