Tire Recycling Market 2030: Breaking Down Market Dynamics and Demand

The global tire recycling market is on a roll, slated to hit an impressive USD 8.46 billion by 2030! This vital industry is projected to grow at a CAGR of 3.71% from 2025 to 2030, underscoring its crucial role in the global circular economy.

Driving Sustainability: From Waste to Valuable Resources

At its core, the tire recycling sector is propelled by the urgent need for sustainable waste management and resource conservation. Discarded tires pose significant environmental threats, making recycling initiatives more critical than ever. The industry is transforming these end-of-life tires into valuable materials such as recycled rubber, recovered carbon black, and tire-derived fuels. These innovative materials are finding extensive applications across diverse sectors, including automotive, construction, and manufacturing, offering both cost-effective and eco-friendly alternatives to virgin raw materials. With increasing regulatory pressure to cut down on landfill waste and carbon emissions, businesses are actively investing in cutting-edge recycling technologies to boost material recovery efficiency and product quality.

The Demand for Green Materials Fuels Innovation

A primary driver for this market’s growth is the surging global demand for sustainable materials across industrial and commercial landscapes. Recycled tire products offer a compelling package of advantages: reduced production costs, a lower environmental footprint, and enhanced durability. These benefits make them an attractive choice for manufacturers looking to green their supply chains.

The development of innovative processing techniques, like pyrolysis and devulcanization, has significantly broadened the applications for recycled tire materials. Now, they’re being used in high-performance products such as asphalt additives, soundproofing materials, and specialty coatings. As governments and corporations intensify their commitments to sustainability, the demand for tire-derived materials is only expected to grow, solidifying the recycling industry’s position as a key contributor to the global transition towards a circular and low-carbon economy.

Strategic Moves in a Growing Market

Market players are keenly focused on strategic initiatives to capitalize on this growth, including mergers, acquisitions, and collaborations. A prime example is Liberty Tire Recycling’s acquisition in January 2024 of Empire Tire of Edgewater and McGee Tire. These two leading scrap tire companies in Central Florida were integrated into Liberty’s operations, significantly expanding their presence in the state. This move will enhance Liberty’s ability to collect, process, and recycle end-of-life tires within the rapidly expanding Central Florida market.

Tire Recycling Market Report Highlights

Based on product, rubber held the largest share, accumulating USD 2.59 billion market size in 2024

Based on application, the automotive segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest revenue share of over 42.64% in 2024

Asia Pacific dominated the tire recycling market. With the region facing growing environmental concerns related to improper tire disposal, regulatory frameworks are evolving to encourage responsible recycling practices, creating new business opportunities for recyclers and technology providers

China was the leading manufacturer of tire recycling in the Asia Pacific region and captured around 35% of the revenue market share in 2024 in this region

Tire Recycling Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global tire recycling market on the basis of product, application, and region:

Tire Recycling Product Outlook (Volume Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Rubber

Tire-derived Fuel

Tire-derived Aggregate

Carbon Black

Steel Wires

Others

Tire Recycling Application Outlook (Volume Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Automotive

Construction

Manufacturing

Rubber & Plastics

Others

Tire Recycling Regional Outlook (Volume Kilotons; Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain

Asia Pacific China India Japan South Korea Australia

Central & South America Brazil Argentina

Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia UAE South Africa



