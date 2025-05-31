Hemodialysis And Peritoneal Dialysis Market Driven by Rising Kidney Disease Cases

According to a recent report by Grand View Research, Inc., the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is projected to reach USD 185.88 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.1% over the forecast period. This growth is driven by the rising incidence of renal diseases and a growing elderly population, both of which are increasing global demand for hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. Additionally, heightened investment in the development of innovative products is expected to create favorable market conditions.

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted the healthcare sector, leading to increased hospitalizations and the emergence of infection hotspots. During this period, the global need for Renal Replacement Therapy (RRT) rose, largely due to a higher prevalence of comorbidities such as Chronic Kidney Disease (CKD), diabetes, and hypertension. Consequently, the demand for dialysis machines surged. A study published by the American Society of Nephrology reported that, during the spring of 2020 in New York City, demand for dialysis machines to treat Acute Kidney Injury (AKI) spiked by 279% compared to baseline levels.

Furthermore, the market is expected to benefit from the growing prevalence of End-stage Renal Disease (ESRD). For example, data from the United States Renal Data System (USRDS) indicated a 2.5% rise in ESRD cases in 2020, with 130,400 new patients receiving treatment. This represented a 14.84% increase in ESRD cases from 2010 to 2019.

Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market Report Highlights:

By Type: The hemodialysis segment led the market in 2023 with a value share of 82.71% and is forecasted to grow at the highest CAGR of 6.0%. This growth is largely attributed to the rising number of ESRD patients and the expanding elderly population affected by kidney-related conditions.

By Product: The service segment was the market leader in 2023, accounting for 56.61% of the share. The expansion of dialysis service providers and the broader adoption of advanced technologies in developed nations are key factors supporting this segment's growth.

By End Use: Hospital-based settings held the dominant market share of 76.75% in 2023. This trend is driven by the increasing establishment of standalone dialysis centers and the strong patient preference for in-center treatment options.

By Region: North America led the market in 2023 with a revenue share of 38.25%, supported by the presence of major industry players and high awareness of advanced dialysis equipment among both patients and healthcare professionals.

Key Companies Operating in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market:

Baxter

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Fresenius Medical Care AG

Medtronic

Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd.

Nipro Corp.

DaVita

BD

Nikkiso Co., Ltd.

Cantel Medical

