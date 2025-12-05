Real-time PCR, Digital PCR, And End-point PCR Market 2030: Thermo Fisher’s Tech Titans

The global real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR market was valued at USD 5.59 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 7.18 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2024 to 2030. The rising prevalence of genetic disorders continues to be a key factor driving market growth in the coming years.

According to the CDC, congenital heart defects remain the most common birth defect, affecting nearly 1% of births annually in the U.S. Early identification of genetic variations through prenatal testing supports timely disease prevention, accurate diagnosis, and informed treatment selection.

The growing incidence of sexually transmitted infections such as HIV and HPV, along with chronic and infectious diseases and genetic disorders-including Alzheimer’s disease, streptococcal infections, Turner syndrome, and Parkinson’s disease-expands the target patient population, thereby propelling market growth. For example, UpToDate, Inc. reported that several European countries, including England, France, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Sweden, experienced a significant rise in invasive group A streptococcal (GAS) infections among children under 10 years old during the fall and winter of 2022–2023, compared with previous years.

Polymerase chain reaction technologies also enable rapid detection of infectious diseases, facilitating timely intervention and more effective treatment. PCR methods can address delays associated with traditional diagnostics, such as slow tuberculosis detection. As the prevalence of chronic and infectious diseases continues to increase, greater adoption of PCR technology is expected.

PCR adoption is further driven by its high accuracy, automation, precision, real-time quantification, and sensitivity. For instance, in May 2023, the state government of Orissa, India, approved a comprehensive expansion of NAT-PCR testing facilities to all blood centers at an estimated cost of Rs 200 crore (USD 24.3 million). This decision followed two public interest litigations advocating for broader implementation of NAT-PCR, which detects HIV-1, HIV-2, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C earlier than traditional ELISA tests.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America held the largest revenue share at over 35.94% in 2023.

The U.S. market continues to benefit from significant technological advancements.

The clinical application segment accounted for over 51.91% of revenue in 2023.

The consumables and reagents segment held the largest product share at over 62.62% in 2023.

Quantitative PCR dominated the technology segment with over 83.34% market share in 2023.

Market Size & Forecast

2023 Market Size: USD 5.59 Billion

USD 5.59 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 7.18 Billion

USD 7.18 Billion CAGR (2024–2030): 4.2%

4.2% Largest Market (2023): North America

North America Fastest-Growing Market: Asia Pacific

Key Companies & Market Share Insights

Leading companies in the market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., and Danaher. These players are actively pursuing strategies such as product launches, geographic expansion, partnerships, collaborations, and mergers and acquisitions to strengthen their market presence. Many companies are also collaborating to broaden the applications of existing PCR systems and developing new diagnostic tests that are compatible with their current instruments.

Emerging participants-such as Standard BioTools, Stilla, Sensible Diagnostics, BGI Genomics, and Virax Biolabs Group Limited-are expanding their global footprint by introducing innovative diagnostic solutions for complex and hard-to-detect conditions. Mid-level companies are increasingly forming international collaborations to reach new markets and enhance product offerings.

Key Companies Include:

Abbott

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

GE Healthcare

bioMérieux

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Fluidigm Corporation

Conclusion

The global market for real-time PCR, digital PCR, and end-point PCR is set for steady expansion through 2030, driven by rising rates of genetic, infectious, and chronic diseases, along with increased demand for rapid and accurate molecular diagnostics. Growing regulatory support, technological advancements, and expanding adoption of PCR-based testing-particularly in clinical and public health applications-will continue to strengthen the market. As healthcare systems emphasize earlier detection and more precise diagnostics, PCR technologies will remain essential tools, supporting sustained market growth across regions.