Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the pioneer of Registered Email services, announced that global enterprises are now adopting its platform for secure, time-stamped delivery of tax reporting documents, replacing costly and outdated methods like express mail and fax. With the IRS’s June 30 deadline for Foreign Bank and Financial Account Reports (FBARs), NBC Universal leveraged RPost’s services to send sensitive financial notices directly to executives, ensuring privacy and legal proof of delivery.

NBC Universal reported significant savings in administrative overhead and international mailing expenses, while gaining confidence in meeting IRS compliance standards. RPost’s technology ensures messages arrive in recipients’ inboxes without extra steps or links, accompanied by a Registered Receipt that provides irrefutable proof of delivery, content, and time received. With increasing penalties—$10,000 per missing or late FBAR—corporate compliance teams are turning to RPost for reliable, verifiable email delivery solutions.

