Admissions Open for Jaipuria’s Fellow Programme in Management (FPM): Shape the Future of Research and Academia

Delhi, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Jaipuria Institute of Management, with campuses in Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, and Indor,e is now accepting applications for its AICTE-approved Fellow Programme in Management (FPM) for the academic year 2025-26. The programme offers a unique opportunity for aspiring scholars and researchers to pursue a full-time or part-time doctoral-level education in management.

The FPM at Jaipuria is designed to foster scholarly excellence, critical thinking, and original research across various domains such as Marketing, Finance, Human Resources, Operations, Strategy, and General Management. The program enables scholars to contribute to academic and industry knowledge through rigorous interdisciplinary research.

Why Choose Jaipuria’s FPM?

AACSB Accreditation: Ranked among the top 6% of business schools globally and the top 1% in India.

AICTE Approved Doctoral level Programme: Recognized for academic rigor and quality education.

Financial Support: Full-time scholars receive a monthly stipend of up to ₹40,000 , along with scholarships for deserving candidates.

Guidance by Renowned Faculty: Personalized guidance from an experienced and research-active faculty team.

Global Research Exposure: Opportunities to present and publish research at international forums.

Access to Premium Research Tools: Includes top international databases, software, and academic journals.

Industry-Relevant Research: Encourages solving real-world business challenges with practical impact.

Robust Learning Ecosystem: Includes seminars, workshops, and peer learning to strengthen academic acumen.

️ Important Date:

Last date to apply for FPM admissions: 31st May 2025

For detailed program information, eligibility, and the online application form, please visit: https://www.jaipuria.ac.in/fellow-program-in-management/

About Jaipuria Institute of Management

With a legacy spanning 29 years, Jaipuria Institute of Management is one of India’s leading institutions in business education. All four campuses are ranked among India’s top management schools by NIRF 2024, are accredited by AACSB, NBA, and AIU recognised. Jaipuria offers a unified admission process and a curriculum driven by academic excellence and industry relevance. The institute boasts a faculty strength of over 150 and an alumni network of 16,000+ professionals.

About Jaipuria Group

Founded in 1945 by Padma Bhushan Seth Anandram Jaipuria, the Jaipuria legacy spans over seven decades and four generations. With a significant presence in higher education and K–12 segments, the group includes renowned institutions like Seth M.R. Jaipuria Schools and four AICTE-approved PGDM colleges across India.

Media Contact:

Prem Pandey

Email: prem.pandey@jaipuria.ac.in

Jaipuria Institute of Management

1/3, (Block 1, Plot No.3,) WHS Timber Market,

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk,

New Delhi – 110015

Website: www.jaipuria.ac.in

Kirti Nagar, Near Mayapuri Chowk, Delhi 110015