IIT Bombay Honors Shreekant Patil for Excellence in Mentorship at Eureka 2024

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — Shreekant Patil, founder of PARENTNashik and a renowned mentor in the startup ecosystem, has been awarded an appreciation by IIT Bombay E-Cell for his exceptional guidance to national startups at Eureka 2024. Shreekant’s dedication to innovation and empowering entrepreneurs continues to inspire.

Shreekant Patil, C.Engg and founder of PARENTNashik, has received a prestigious mentorship appreciation from IIT Bombay E-Cell during “Eureka 2024 — Road to Enterprise”. The recognition acknowledges his significant contributions as a mentor to national startups. The award was presented by Mr. Amey Patil, overall coordinator at IIT Bombay, who commended Shreekant’s continuous efforts to foster innovation and entrepreneurship across India.

CE Shreekant Patil, who is also a key player in various government of India’s initiatives such as MAARG, BHASKAR, Startup India, WEP, STPI, BIRAC, AYE, MeitY Startup Hub, IIT Bombay, IIT Madras, and Sr. Consultant at NP Council, under ministry of commerce & industry (Govt of India), has been instrumental in policy making, mentoring and guiding emerging entrepreneurs. His work through national & international platforms has played a pivotal role in advancing India’s startup ecosystem.

With over 30 years of diversified experience in industrial innovation, Shreekant Patil’s involvement with higher educational bodies, including NCTE, AICTE and UGC, further enhances the connection between academia and industry. His impactful role in initiatives like NMM, Vidyanjali and Manthan continues to influence the development of a vibrant entrepreneurial ecosystem in the country.

On the national front, Shreekant Patil has been actively engaged in supporting Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) through his roles in organizations such as IBSEA, MACCIA, NIMA Startup Hub and MSMECCII. His deep understanding of the challenges faced by MSMEs has helped create strategies that empower these businesses to scale and thrive. Shreekant is also involved in multiple government-backed schemes that assist MSMEs in achieving global competitiveness, connecting them with resources, networks, and funding opportunities that drive growth.

Internationally, being active international advisor — consultant, Shreekant has extended his support not only to startups but SMEs & MSMEs by collaborating with global institutions like Euro Exim Bank, African Development Bank, Asian Development Bank, the United Nations, and the European Union’s Cluster Collaboration program, International Trade Council — Business for innovation & technology- ITC, member, reviewer, mentor at Asian Council of Science Editors, IFERP, Global Harmonization Initiative, Cluster collaboration- European Union, mentor at MentorMe program of European Institute of Innovation and Technology (EIT), Sustainability Ambassador for UNSDG — SPSC- UK. Through these collaborations, he has helped facilitate international market access for many Indian MSMEs, promoting their products and services worldwide with export promotional councils like EEPC, SEPC, APEDA etc. Working with DGFT as chartered engineer, his efforts are enabling these businesses to expand into foreign markets, improving their visibility, and fostering cross-border trade and innovation.

This award reflects Shreekant Patil’s relentless commitment to shaping the future of Indian entrepreneurship, bridging critical gaps, and inspiring the next generation of innovators.