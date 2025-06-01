RPost to License Patent Covering 40 Billion Tracked Emails Annually, Warns of Legal Action for Infringement

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of Registered Email Services, has announced plans to license its U.S. patent (USPTO 8,161,104) covering email tracking technology used in over 40 billion messages annually. The patent includes the use of embedded web links to monitor email opens—a method widely adopted by marketers, social media networks, and cloud service providers. The company has stated that non-compliance may lead to infringement lawsuits, with RPost prepared to take vigorous legal action.

According to CEO Zafar Khan, the patented technology was originally filed in 1999 and is part of a larger portfolio of over 35 patents focused on email proof and tracking. RPost has already initiated lawsuits against several companies in multiple U.S. federal courts and emphasizes that the innovation, used globally in eight languages, has long served as a cornerstone in legal electronic communication. Its technology is used by the U.S. government, Fortune 500 firms, and endorsed by the American Bar Association.

