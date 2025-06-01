RPost to License Patent Covering 40 Billion Tracked Emails Annually, Warns of Legal Action for Infringement

RPost will license its email tracking patent covering 40B+ messages yearly, warning marketers and platforms of enforcement through legal action.

Posted on 2025-06-01 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-01 — /EPR Network/ — RPost, the creator of Registered Email Services, has announced plans to license its U.S. patent (USPTO 8,161,104) covering email tracking technology used in over 40 billion messages annually. The patent includes the use of embedded web links to monitor email opens—a method widely adopted by marketers, social media networks, and cloud service providers. The company has stated that non-compliance may lead to infringement lawsuits, with RPost prepared to take vigorous legal action.

According to CEO Zafar Khan, the patented technology was originally filed in 1999 and is part of a larger portfolio of over 35 patents focused on email proof and tracking. RPost has already initiated lawsuits against several companies in multiple U.S. federal courts and emphasizes that the innovation, used globally in eight languages, has long served as a cornerstone in legal electronic communication. Its technology is used by the U.S. government, Fortune 500 firms, and endorsed by the American Bar Association.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/email-hosting-rpost-patents-email-tracking-technology

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution