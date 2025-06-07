Sweden, Varekil, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Marinfloc secures control – onboard, onshore, and across the entire fleet.

Marinfloc Continues to Innovate – Launches MARS, a Unique Digital Tool for Real-Time Monitoring of Wastewater Management

Marinfloc takes a major leap into the digital era with the launch of MARS – Marinfloc Alert Report Support, a cloud-based platform that revolutionizes the management and control of wastewater treatment onboard. With MARS, shipowners, technical managers, and crew gain access to real-time data, alerts, and reports that provide complete oversight of system performance while ensuring full compliance with regulatory requirements.

“MARS is developed to offer our customers a new level of operational insight and confidence. Through real-time monitoring and proactive alerts, users can quickly identify and resolve deviations before they become a problem,”

says Peter Lanzén, Co-Founder of Marinfloc.

With this launch, Marinfloc further strengthens its position at the forefront of sustainable and innovative solutions for the maritime industry — reinforcing its role as a leading provider of marine water treatment and environmental technology.

What Sets MARS Apart

Inspection Readiness – Always

Structured reports aligned with PSC, USCG, SIRE and ECP requirements – no manual reporting required.

Detect deviations before they become incidents – act early, reduce downtime, and stay compliant.

Know where, when, and how discharges occur – mapped and documented for full traceability.

Monitor single vessels or entire fleets in one interface – compare, analyze and benchmark.

Predict trends, plan spare part needs, and reduce waste – supporting both compliance and cost efficiency.

Built to protect your data – fully ISO 27001 compliant and ready for integration with other platforms (API-ready).

MARS is more than just a digital platform—it’s a vital component of Marinfloc’s Big 5.

“The Big 5” process is a strategic workflow designed to incorporate all vital steps for the successful management of wastewater treatment systems. This method ensures that every critical aspect—ranging from technical analysis and product development to installation, training, and long-term support—is included.

Official Launch of MARS at Nor-Shipping June 3-6, meet us there for a Live demonstration

