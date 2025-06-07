Simplified Marketing Announces ROI-Focused Webinar for B2B Teams Struggling to Justify Their Marketing Spend

NEW DELHI, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — A live, no-fluff session offering a step-by-step ROI framework for marketers, B2B leaders, and decision-makers

Simplified Marketing, a technical B2B digital marketing agency that helps companies translate strategy into sales, is hosting a free live webinar on June 5, 2025, focused on solving one of marketing’s biggest challenges: proving ROI.

Titled “How to Prove Marketing ROI and Gain Executive Buy-In,” this session aims to equip marketers, business development managers, and digital decision-makers with the tools they need to connect their efforts to bottom-line impact.

Morgan Monaghan, CEO of Simplified Marketing, and Micha Ginos, Digital Marketing Manager, will co-host the session and introduce a practical 4-step framework called The Marketing Value Decoder—built to simplify how marketing results are measured, presented, and communicated to leadership.

“We organized this webinar because we recognized that marketing often struggles to gain the recognition it deserves,” said Morgan Monaghan. “It’s not about simply doing more; it’s about articulating your results in a language that leadership can truly understand and value.”

What You’ll Gain

Marketing doesn’t always get the credit it deserves, not because it’s ineffective, but because it’s hard to quantify. This webinar will walk you through a proven and repeatable 4-step framework that connects your marketing activities to the key metrics executives care about most: pipeline and revenue.

Attendees will walk away with:

A clear 4-step “Marketing Value Decoder” to measure what actually matters.

Real-world examples across different marketing campaigns like SEO and PPC.

A plug-and-play ROI Estimator to forecast and report outcomes.

Tools to turn marketing into a conversation about growth, not guesswork.

“You’re already doing the work. This session helps you prove it with confidence and clarity.” – Morgan Monaghan

Bridging the Gap Between Marketing and Revenue

Sales often gets credit because results are easy to measure. Marketing? Not so much. This session will help shift the perception of marketing from a “nice-to-have” to a revenue-driving function.

The Framework Includes:

Step 1: Know What You Spent – Ad costs, tools, time, and everything that went into it

Step 2: Track What Came In – Quality leads, not just clicks and form fill outs

Step 3: Bridge to Sales – How leads actually flow into sales conversations

Step 4: Show the Money – ROI and pipeline value you can stand behind

Plus, all attendees will receive Simplified Marketing’s custom ROI Estimator and a 1-slide reporting template to make campaign results easier to communicate.

Who Should Attend

This webinar is designed for professionals who need to connect marketing to measurable outcomes:

Digital Marketers managing strategy, vendor performance, or reporting

Business Development Managers improving lead flow and alignment with sales

Sales teams seeking stronger data to support deal closing

Digital Communications Pros looking to show impact

B2B Owners who want clear insight into how marketing supports growth

About Simplified Marketing

Simplified Marketing helps businesses cut through the noise and turn marketing efforts into measurable results. With a focus on clarity and simplicity, complex marketing is translated into actionable strategies that resonate with decision-makers. Whether it’s launching a new campaign or optimizing an existing funnel, the goal remains the same: make marketing impactful, trackable, and aligned with tangible business outcomes.

Webinar Event Details

Date: June 5, 2025

Time: 11:00 am – 12:00 pm EST

Location: Online Zoom Event

Presented by: Simplified Marketing

Cost: Free

Reserve your free seat now: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/5617471591819/WN_f5BR_Gp9Reahe1O0MO4r2A#/registration



Can’t make it live? Please request the link to the webinar at info@simplifiedmarketingllc.com

Media Contact:

Name: Micha Ginos

Title: Digital Marketing Manager

Email: Micha@simplifiedmarketingllc.com

Phone: (610) 674-0089

Website: https://www.simplifiedmarketingllc.com