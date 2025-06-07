DubaiFrameTickets.AE Launches Festive Packages for Eid Al Adha

Eid celebrations get an upgrade with Dubai Frame Tickets’ new packages.

Dubai, UAE , 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ —  To mark Eid Al-Adha festivities, DubaiFrameTickets.ae has launched special packages. Designed for better cultural appreciation and public engagement, they are thoughtfully curated  for tourists, individuals, and families looking to celebrate Eid Al-Adha in Dubai.   

Eid Al-Adha is the time for togetherness and prized memories, and this year, Dubai Frame Tickets provides dedicated packages to add to its festivities. Guests can look forward to the twin perks of enjoying panoramic sights of Dubai’s yesteryears and present day and also participating in an atmosphere that is family-centric and culturally rich, infused with festive cheer. Along with navigating the Dubai Frame, this Eid package also includes access to the incredible Dubai Frame Café for a traditional, delectable Arabic buffet. Thus, guests, along with indulging in tasty local dishes and dessert selection, can also take in Dubai’s gorgeous views.  

Why Opt for these Eid Packages? 

  • Enjoy reduced ticket rates covering the Eid holiday period.  
  • Special prices for families, thus making it a treasured and economical outing for everyone 
  • Skip the queues and maximize the Dubai Frame moments through fast-track entry.  
  • Flexible timing choices, including sunset visits  
  • Special guided visits offering insightful stories about Dubai’s history and culture 

Dubai Frame Ticket’s spokesperson said, “Eid Al-Adha inspires celebration, unity, and reflection. We are content to provide ticket packages that are thoughtfully designed to enable explorers and families to experience Dubai city’s invention and heritage from the celebrated Dubai Frame. Through this launch, we aim to offer a treasured experience that complements the festive Eid vibe, thus fostering an appreciation of Dubai’s exploration and vivid community”.  

The Eid packages are ready for purchase and valid throughout the Eid AI-Adha holiday period. Guests are encouraged to pre-book to avoid peak-time congestion, make the utmost of extended hours, and enjoy Eid offerings.  

To guarantee comfort and safety, Dubai Frame Tickets recommends adhering to precise visiting guidelines. Every operational procedure, comprising security measures to hygiene, has been reinforced taking into consideration the enlarged footfall spanning the Eid holidays.  

Browse the DubaiFrameTickets.ae site to discover all the information, including opening hours, special events, and ticket information.  

