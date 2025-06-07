Remington College launches campaign to support Dental Hygiene Program at Nashville campus

NASHVILLE, Tenn., 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Remington College is committed to training the next generation of dental hygiene professionals through hands-on, real-world learning.

To further grow the Dental Hygiene Program at its Nashville campus, Remington College has launched its first ever capital campaign — 30 Chairs for the Future. The initiative is to enhance student education by upgrading the training facilities with 30 new dental hygiene chairs.

Each chair costs $10,000 and will help equip students with the tools, skills, and confidence they need to succeed in their future careers.

“Every contribution to this campaign is an investment in the future of healthcare,” said Jesse Klenk, Nashville Campus President. “By helping us provide more dental hygiene equipment at our training facilities, donors are directly impacting the education of our students and the future of dental hygiene.”

Since 2010, Remington College’s Nashville Dental Hygiene Program has placed 319 graduates into the dental workforce, helping fill critical roles in dental offices throughout surrounding communities. The 30 Chairs for the Future campaign will build on this legacy, ensuring future dental hygiene professionals are trained with tools that match today’s clinical standards.

Community support is vital to the campaign’s success. To donate or learn more about the 30 Chairs for the Future campaign, visit https://remingtoncollege.networkforgood.com/projects/249675-30-chairs-for-the-future.

To learn more about Remington College Nashville, visit, https://www.remingtoncollege.edu/locations/nashville/.