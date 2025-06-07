O’Donnell & Naccarato Celebrates Grand Opening of Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center

New Brunswick, NJ, United States, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — O’Donnell & Naccarato (O&N), a leading structural engineering firm specializing in innovative and client-focused design solutions, celebrated the grand opening of the Jack & Sheryl Morris Cancer Center in New Brunswick, New Jersey. The landmark building, developed by New Brunswick Development Corporation (DEVCO) for RWJBarnabas Health and Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, represents an historic first as New Jersey’s first and only freestanding cancer hospital and the state’s only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center.

The 520,000-square-foot facility integrates outpatient and inpatient cancer care with advanced research laboratories, retail space, and administrative offices—all designed to support coordinated treatment and improve the patient experience. With a stunning open atrium featuring a signature ribbon-shaped staircase and steel truss pedestrian bridge, the hospital connects directly to the original Rutgers Cancer Institute of New Jersey, which was also designed and engineered by O&N nearly 30 years ago. Standing 11 stories high plus a penthouse, it is one of the tallest stand-alone buildings in New Brunswick.

O&N provided structural engineering services for the building, working closely with HOK, the project architect. Among its many notable features, the cancer center incorporates more than 50 building column transfers climbing the height of the building, as well as multiple double-cantilevered canopies over entrances and drop-off aisles.

“O&N has had the privilege of working with RWJBarnabas Health for more than 30 years, and it’s been an honor to once again partner with DEVCO and HOK on a project of this scale and significance,” said O&N Principal Kyle Terry, PE. “The Jack and Sheryl Morris Cancer Center is both a complex structural achievement and an important destination for hope, healing, and innovation.”

The hospital houses 96 inpatient beds across three floors and dedicates an entire level to cancer surgeries and procedures. A distinct space for outpatient care features 84 infusion bays, 74 exam rooms and advanced radiology, diagnostic equipment, pharmacy facilities and urgent care. Several floors are devoted to groundbreaking research in stem cell therapy and molecular biology, accelerating the development of next-generation cancer treatments.

O&N has provided structural engineering services for multiple health system projects throughout New Jersey, including those for Cooper University Health Care, Virtua Health, Inspira Health Network, AtlantiCare, and Atlantic Health System, among many others.

The firm has also supported the construction of dozens of hospitals and healthcare facilities nationwide, including New York Presbyterian Hospital in New York City, Baptist Medical Center Borowy Family Children’s Critical Care Tower at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in Jacksonville, Florida and the recently completed Children’s Hospital of the King’s Daughters Children Pavilion in Norfolk, Virginia.

About O’Donnell & Naccarato

O’Donnell & Naccarato is an employee-owned structural engineering firm operating nationally from our offices in Philadelphia, Mountainside, New Jersey, New York City, Indianapolis, Miami, Orlando, Columbus and Cleveland. With strong experience in every major vertical construction sector, O’Donnell & Naccarato supports the entire lifecycle of a building, starting with the initial structural design to renovations and ultimately to restoration.

As a partner to design professionals, owners and institutions, our objective is to incorporate each stakeholder’s demands of form, function, schedule and budget into each engagement. O’Donnell & Naccarato is a proud Employee Stock Ownership Plan company, providing all employees the opportunity to share in the success of the firm.