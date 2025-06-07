Sapkal Pharmacy Institute Hosts Shreekant Patil for Startup Masterclass

Nashik, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Students of R. G. Sapkal Institute of Pharmacy Nashik (Sapkal Knowledge Hub) benefited from an insightful session led by Startup India Mentor, CE Shreekant Patil, on “Mastering Startup Planning, Legal, and Ethical Steps.” The event, organized by the Institute Innovation Cell in collaboration with IQAC, took place today, Saturday, May 17, 2025, from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM at the institute’s Seminar Hall.

Dr. Shweta Shahare felicitated the keynote speaker, CE Shreekant Patil, a distinguished figure as the Founder of PARENTNashik, NIMA MACCIA Committee Chairman, and Sr Consultant at NPC India (Under Ministry of Commerce Govt of India). CE. Shreekant Patil, an official Startup India Mentor (Ministry of Commerce & Industry – Govt. of India), shared his profound expertise, exploring the burgeoning opportunities for pharmacy students within the evolving landscape of startups.

Shreekant Patil explores the Government of India’s proactive measures in empowering and strengthening the startup ecosystem nationwide. Notably, he positioned himself as the primary point of contact for the college’s aspiring entrepreneurs, offering guidance on crucial aspects such as seed funding, incubation support, and connections with relevant industry experts.

His comprehensive address underscored the critical steps in startup formation and the significance of patents. He also detailed various seed funding opportunities available through government ministries, contrasting traditional MSME approaches with contemporary startup methodologies. Furthermore, CE. Shreekant Patil elaborated on diverse government subsidy schemes, effectively motivating students towards embracing entrepreneurship. The session come to end with dynamic question and answer segment, fostering direct engagement between the students and the seasoned leading mentor in Nashik.

Dr. Shweta Shahare concluded the highly engaging event with a heartfelt vote of thanks, acknowledging Shreekant Patil’s invaluable contributions in illuminating the path of entrepreneurship for the pharmacy students.

Kalyani Charitable Trust’s R. G. SAPKAL INSTITUTE OF PHARMACY NASHIK, an institution approved by PCI New Delhi and affiliated to Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University & MSBTE, remains dedicated to nurturing innovation and providing its students with direct exposure to industry leaders and entrepreneurial insights.