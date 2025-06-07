RealRate Inc.

Press Release

U.S. Computers Ranking 2025

The new industry rating for U.S. computers 2025 has just been released by RealRate.

These are the top four companies in the U.S. computers ratings, measured by Economic Capital Ratio:

Arista Networks Inc – 425.79 %

Apple Inc – 382.09 %

A10 Networks Inc – 324.17 %

Fortinet Inc – 324.13 %

The complete rating of 17 companies in the U.S. computers industry is published at

4 companies achieved the sought-after ‘Top-Rated’ seal.

Arista Networks, Inc., is a leading American cloud networking company that develops, markets, and sells high-performance networking solutions for large-scale data centers, cloud computing environments, enterprise campuses, and high-frequency trading environments. Founded in 2004 by Andy Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda, Arista has become a prominent player in the networking industry, especially known for its software-driven and programmable networking architecture. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 426%, being 185% points above the market average of 241%. Arista Networks’ total assets are reported at $14.04 billion.

Founded in April 1, 1976, Apple Inc. is a global leader in consumer electronics, software, and digital services, renowned for its innovation, premium design, and tightly integrated ecosystem. Headquartered in Cupertino, California, Apple is one of the most valuable companies in the world by market capitalization and a major driver of technological evolution across industries, including smartphones, computing, entertainment, health, and augmented reality. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 382%, being 141% points above the market average of 241%. Apple Inc. has approximately $331.23 billion in total assets as of March 31, 2025.

Headquartered in San Jose, California, USA, A10 Networks specializes in delivering high-performance networking and security solutions tailored for enterprises, service providers, and cloud platforms. The company’s offerings are designed to ensure secure, reliable, and efficient application delivery across diverse environments, including on-premises, hybrid cloud, and edge-cloud infrastructures. The company’s Economic Capital Ratio, given in the ranking table, is 324%, being 83% points above the market average of 241%. In 2025, A10 Networks Inc. had a market cap of approximately $1.27 billion as of May 14, 2025.

Fortinet, Inc. is an American cybersecurity company with headquarters in Sunnyvale, California. The company develops and sells security solutions like firewalls, endpoint security, and intrusion detection systems. Founded in 2000 by Ken and Michael Xie, Fortinet serves a diverse clientele, including enterprises, service providers, and government organizations worldwide. In Q1 2025, Fortinet had a reported revenue of 1.54 billion and total assets summing up to 10.41 billion US dollars.

CEO Dr. Holger Bartel: “The U.S. computers industry is a diverse and increasingly growing industry with strong contributions to economic growth. The U.S. computer industry encompasses computer hardware manufacturing, PC and peripheral production, and component design and integration, including both consumer and enterprise technologies. It plays a central role in the nation’s tech infrastructure, driving digital transformation across all sectors.

The industry’s influence extends beyond just hardware—it integrates with cloud computing, AI, and cybersecurity, making it a cornerstone of modern technology ecosystems. In regard to the growth rate, the U.S. computer industry is experiencing modest growth in 2025, with the PC market projected to expand by just under 2% annually.

The industry directly and indirectly contributes hundreds of billions to the U.S. GDP through device sales, R&D, infrastructure spending, and global exports. In terms of employment, the U.S. computer industry, spanning manufacturing and IT services, supports a workforce of over a million individuals, underscoring its vital role in the nation’s economic landscape.

In regard to the future growth outlook, rising demand for AI-capable devices and edge computing is driving innovation in hardware performance and design. And the U.S. tech spending is projected to grow by 6.1% in 2025, reaching approximately $2.7 trillion, with a significant portion going into computing infrastructure.

The U.S. computer industry remains resilient and strategically important, evolving rapidly through domestic investment, policy incentives, and global market dynamics. With a foundation in high-value innovation and growing national support for reshoring critical technology manufacturing, the industry is poised for steady growth.

Superior financial strength is critical in the U.S. computers industry, ensuring a smooth client/customer relationship.”

About RealRate:

RealRate is an international rating agency based in Santa Clara and Berlin, founded in 2021. Using cutting-edge explainable artificial intelligence, we provide fair company ratings, avoiding any conflicts of interest. Combining AI and expert knowledge, financial strength is evaluated based on published annual reports. RealRate provides rankings for dozens of industries, like insurance, IT, real estate, food, and pharma. Only the best-rated companies are awarded the RealRate Top-Rated seal.