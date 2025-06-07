DiGi MARK Introduces Job-Oriented Digital Marketing Course

NEW YORK, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — DiGi MARK, a leading digital marketing training academy, is announcing the release of its new job-oriented course to enable students and working professionals with real-world skills in high demand across all industries.

The program focuses on practical application in SEO, PPC, social media, content marketing, and analytics-providing hands-on training by industry specialists. With employability focus, DiGi MARK ensures every participant is work-ready upon completion of the program.

“Digital marketing is a dynamic domain. Our job-specific course fills the gap between theory and industry requirements,” said the Director of the institute.

DiGi MARK’s dedication to quality education and career achievement continues to make it a name to bank on for digital marketing training.

Enroll now and speed up your career with DiGi MARK’s industry-ready, expert-led digital marketing course.