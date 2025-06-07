Fine Perforators Strengthens Global Leadership as a Premier Nickel Screen Manufacturer and Exporter from India

New Delhi, India , 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Fine Perforators, India’s longest-standing and most reputable name in industrial screening solutions, proudly reinforces its position as a top-tier Nickel Screen manufacturer and exporter, delivering precision-engineered products for rotary printing and filtration across global markets.

With over 50 years of manufacturing excellence, Fine Perforators continues to innovate in the design and production of nickel screens—critical components in rotary screen printing machines, widely used in the textile and packaging industries. The company’s advanced electroforming techniques ensure seamless screens with unmatched strength, uniform mesh, and precise open area distribution, helping clients achieve superior print quality and operational efficiency.

“We’re committed to providing not just a product, but a performance-driven solution for our customers,” said a company spokesperson. “As a leading Nickel Screen manufacturer in India, our focus has always been on quality, customization, and long-term reliability.”

Key Highlights:

Product Range : Electroformed nickel screens for rotary screen printing, suitable for all major machine types.

Mesh Options : Available in multiple mesh sizes (from 40 to 165) for both coarse and intricate designs.

Precision Engineering : Screens with perfect roundness, smooth surface finish, and uniform holes.

Export Markets : Fine Perforators exports to over 50 countries across Asia, Africa, the Middle East, and South America.

Customization : Tailor-made screens based on customer specifications for diameter, length, and mesh size.

As a global nickel screen exporter, Fine Perforators supports clients with not just products, but also technical assistance, fast delivery timelines, and complete after-sales support.

With a legacy built on trust, quality, and customer-centric solutions, Fine Perforators is the go-to destination for businesses seeking rotary nickel screens that meet international standards.

For more information or to request a quote, please visit:



Fine Perforators

Address:- 14, Rani Jhansi Road, New Delhi – 110055, India

Mob: +91 97114 70084

Email: info@finehole.com

URL :- https://www.finehole.com/nickel-screen-manufacturer-exporter-india.php