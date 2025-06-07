CCM Adds 300 SACP Chassis to Tampa Bay Market to Meet Growing Demand

Tampa, FL, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Consolidated Chassis Management (CCM), the largest chassis pool operator in the U.S. Southeast, has deployed 300 newly refreshed red SACP chassis to Port Tampa Bay as part of its strategy to invest in markets where demand and freight patterns are evolving.

To mark the occasion, CCM hosted a re-opening celebration at Ports America’s terminal at Port Tampa Bay to introduce the modernized fleet to port officials, motor carriers, and logistics partners.

“CCM’s strategy is simple: go where the demand is,” said Paul Nazzaro, CEO of CCM. “With e-commerce growth, last-mile delivery, and new fulfillment centers expanding across the Tampa Bay region, this is clearly a market ready for investment. These 40-ft premium red chassis are more than upgraded equipment—they represent our long-term commitment to Tampa’s fast-growing freight ecosystem.”

The deployment of the chassis preceded the inaugural call of the Maersk/Hapag-Lloyd IAM America Shuttle 2 service to Tampa, a milestone that underscores the port’s growing significance in container growth. Within days, the new fleet reached a 72% utilization rate, confirming strong local demand and the value of refreshed asset deployment.

Emily Dunn, CCM’s Senior Director of Sales, emphasized the company’s “Going Red” initiative as a foundation for building stronger service in key Southeastern corridors. “Our presence in Tampa is not just symbolic—it’s operational. We’re creating meaningful connections between Tampa, Jacksonville, and the broader SACP network to deliver value across the supply chain.”

The refreshed chassis include key safety and efficiency upgrades, such as anti-lock brakes, LED lighting, and radial tires—designed to improve reliability, visibility, and fuel efficiency for the motor carrier community.

“Port Tampa Bay has a strong commitment to safety and reliability, which aligns well with the CCM ‘Going Red’ campaign. CCM’s red chassis are an example of one way to keep our community safe while out on the roadway,” said Raul Alfonso, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Port Tampa Bay. “We appreciate CCM for providing these red chassis to the Port Tampa Bay market to improve efficiencies with the container terminal.”

This move marks the first step in CCM’s broader strategy to align chassis availability with shifting trade flows and customer needs across a growing network of high-demand markets.