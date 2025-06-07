Kapoor Plastics Expands Inventory with Premium Acrylic Solid Sheets & Blocks Including Renowned PLEXIGLAS® Variants

New Delhi, India, 2025-06-07 — /EPR Network/ — Kapoor Plastics, a trusted name in the Indian plastics distribution sector, proudly announces the availability of high-performance acrylic solid sheets and blocks, including the original PLEXIGLAS® brand from POLYVANTIS. These products are designed to deliver exceptional optical clarity, durability, and design versatility for demanding applications in signage, architecture, interior design, industrial engineering, and more.

As an established PLEXIGLAS® supplier in India, Kapoor Plastics now offers a wide variety of specialized grades, including PLEXIGLAS® GS/XT, PLEXIGLAS® Resist, PLEXIGLAS® Satinice, PLEXIGLAS® Hi-Gloss, PLEXIGLAS® LED, PLEXIGLAS® Heatstop, PLEXIGLAS® Solar, PLEXIGLAS® Textures, PLEXIGLAS® proTerra, PLEXIGLAS® Optical, and PLEXIGLAS® Soundstop—each suited for distinct industry requirements ranging from noise barriers and luminous displays to sustainable interior solutions.

“We’re committed to offering materials that meet the highest aesthetic and functional expectations,” said a spokesperson at Kapoor Plastics. “Our PLEXIGLAS® sheets and blocks are perfect for modern applications where long-term clarity and reliability matter.”

Key Features:

Crystal-clear transparency and high light transmission

Excellent UV stability and weather resistance

Impact-resistant and lightweight

Available in customized sizes, thicknesses, and vibrant colors

Compatible with advanced fabrication techniques



Whether you’re designing illuminated signboards, architectural partitions, furniture, sound barriers, or retail displays, Kapoor Plastics’ extensive range of PLEXIGLAS® acrylic solid sheets and blocks ensures the perfect material match for every requirement.

For samples, technical consultation, or product inquiries, contact Kapoor Plastics—India’s trusted PLEXIGLAS® distributor.

About Kapoor Plastics

With over 40 years of experience, Kapoor Plastics is a trusted supplier and distributor of polycarbonate sheets, acrylic sheets, and PETG sheets in India. With a strong nationwide network and partnerships with top global manufacturers, the company continues to deliver reliable plastic solutions tailored to industry needs.

