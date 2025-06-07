JP Emerson Reunites with Power Automedia to Fuel Automotive Passion

Austin, TX, 2025-06-07 — / EPR Network / — JP Emerson , renowned automotive storyteller, is officially reuniting with Power Automedia, the premier digital automotive performance magazine publisher. Emerson is set to bring his unique perspective and captivating storytelling back to Power’s vibrant community, reigniting the spark for car enthusiasts worldwide.

Since joining Power Automedia in 2017, JP has captivated audiences with his passion for automotive culture. Now, he returns to amplify the mission that drives Power.

At POWER, we fuel automotive dreams. Cars ignite our passions, create unforgettable moments, and build vibrant communities. Whether you’re behind the wheel or tinkering in the garage, we create stories, events, and videos to entertain and inspire. We believe in the magic of the automobile and are always on the lookout for the next epic adventure to share.

Emerson’s return marks an exciting new chapter for Power Automedia as he delivers fresh, engaging content that celebrates the heart and soul of car culture. From muscle cars to diesel powerhouses, JP’s storytelling will continue to inspire enthusiasts and showcase the adventures that define the automotive world.

“We’re ecstatic to have JP back with Power Automedia. His unique voice and dedication to the automotive community perfectly align with our mission to entertain and inspire. Together, we’re ready to take our audience on unforgettable rides.”

Stay tuned for exclusive stories, thrilling events, and dynamic videos as JP Emerson and Power Automedia hit the gas together. For more information, visit www.powerautomedia.com and www.jpemerson.com .

Media Contact:

Liv Harper

PR & Marketing Executive, The JP Emerson Show

Website: www.jpemerson.com

About Power Automedia:

Power Automedia is the premier digital automotive performance magazine publisher, dedicated to fueling automotive dreams through inspiring stories, events, and videos. With a passion for cars and vibrant communities, Power creates content that entertains and inspires enthusiasts worldwide. Learn more at www.powerautomedia.com .

About JP Emerson:

JP Emerson is a celebrated automotive storyteller, known for his unique perspective and ability to capture the magic of car culture. Through The JP Emerson Show, he shares epic adventures and stories that resonate with enthusiasts everywhere. Visit www.jpemerson.com for more.