Brewlando® named Official Craft Beer of UCF Athletics

ORLANDO, FL, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Brewlando, Orlando’s rapidly growing craft beer brand, is proud to announce it has been named the Official Craft Beer of UCF Athletics.

The partnership kicks off just in time for the fall sports season and will bring Brewlando’s signature brews to UCF fans at athletic events throughout the year.

The announcement is especially meaningful for owner Shara Pathak, a proud UCF alumna and one of the less than 3% of brewery owners nationwide who are women.

“This is a full-circle moment,” said Pathak. “As a UCF graduate, it’s incredibly special to now support the university as a partner. I can’t wait for fellow fans to enjoy our beer as they cheer on the Knights — Charge On!”

Brewlando has earned a devoted following in Central Florida for its bold, innovative craft beers and commitment to community. As the Official Craft Beer of UCF Athletics, Brewlando products will be available at select concession stands during games, giving fans a taste of locally brewed flavor while supporting a homegrown business.

Brewlando already offers its popular Golden Knight beer, and as part of the partnership, the brewery will expand on that with a new Golden Knight line — a series of craft beers featuring styles like a Pilsner, Light Lager, IPA and more.

The announcement comes amid rapid growth for Brewlando. With multiple locations across Central Florida, including its flagship brewery on Hoffner Avenue, Brewlando is continuing to expand its reach while staying true to its roots.

To learn more about Brewlando and its lineup of craft beers, visit www.brewlando.com.

About Brewlando

Brewlando is Orlando’s premier craft beverage destination, renowned for its innovative approach to brewing and its commitment to quality, creativity, and community. With over 20 beers on tap, all crafted in-house, Brewlando offers an extensive selection that caters to a variety of tastes. Whether you’re a seasoned beer enthusiast or just exploring the world of craft brews, Brewlando provides an inviting atmosphere and truly local flavor.