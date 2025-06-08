Raffaella Piccirillo Flies to Atlanta as Finalist in 4 Major Categories at the 2025 ISSA Awards!

Raffaella Piccirillo ISSA Awards 2025 finalist

Representing Italy with 4 prestigious nominations confirmed

Atlanta, GA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Italian singer-songwriter, producer, and sound engineer Raffaella Piccirillo (Cremona – IT) is heading to Atlanta, Georgia, as an official finalist at the prestigious 2025 ISSA Awards (International Singer Songwriters Association, Inc.), set to take place on August 23rd at the renowned Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center—home of the BMI Awards.

Following the close of the public voting round on May 2nd, Piccirillo was confirmed as a finalist in four major categories:

Sound Engineer
Musician of the Year
Rising Star
Representative of the Year – Italy

This remarkable milestone underscores not only her vocal and creative artistry, but also her technical expertise and passionate advocacy for the global indie music community.

“We sincerely congratulate you for your dedication, your talent, and this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to celebrating together during the live show in Atlanta…”
ISSA Team

With a career that bridges songwriting, music production, live performance, and continuous support for emerging independent artists, Raffaella Piccirillo stands out as one of Italy’s most versatile and internationally respected musical voices.

Discover her music:
Apple Music – Raffaella Piccirillo

More about Raffaella:


Official Website
Instagram
Facebook

