Raffaella Piccirillo Flies to Atlanta as Finalist in 4 Major Categories at the 2025 ISSA Awards!

Atlanta, GA, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Italian singer-songwriter, producer, and sound engineer Raffaella Piccirillo (Cremona – IT) is heading to Atlanta, Georgia, as an official finalist at the prestigious 2025 ISSA Awards (International Singer Songwriters Association, Inc.), set to take place on August 23rd at the renowned Sandy Springs Performing Arts Center—home of the BMI Awards.

Following the close of the public voting round on May 2nd, Piccirillo was confirmed as a finalist in four major categories:

Sound Engineer

Musician of the Year

Rising Star

Representative of the Year – Italy

This remarkable milestone underscores not only her vocal and creative artistry, but also her technical expertise and passionate advocacy for the global indie music community.

“We sincerely congratulate you for your dedication, your talent, and this well-deserved recognition. We look forward to celebrating together during the live show in Atlanta…”

— ISSA Team

With a career that bridges songwriting, music production, live performance, and continuous support for emerging independent artists, Raffaella Piccirillo stands out as one of Italy’s most versatile and internationally respected musical voices.

