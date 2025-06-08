Future Electronics Features Amphenol Sine Systems AT Series™ Connectors

Future Electronics Features Amphenol Sine Systems AT Series™ Connectors

Posted on 2025-06-08 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to announce the availability of the AT Series™ Connectors from Amphenol Sine Systems.

The AT Series™ is engineered for exceptional performance in harsh environments, featuring an IP68/69K rating (mated) for outstanding environmental sealing and retention. Available in 2, 3, 4, 6, 8, 12, 13 (Mixed), 15 (Mixed), and 18 positions, these connectors offer maximum flexibility for a wide range of interconnect needs.

Constructed from durable yet lightweight thermoplastic materials, the AT Series™ is a cost-effective and robust solution. It supports 14-22 AWG wire with size 16 contacts capable of handling up to 13A, making it highly adaptable for various applications.

The AT Series™ is also part of Amphenol Sine Systems’ broader ecosystem of solutions, including the BoardLock™, StructurePlus™, HYPERBUSS™, and PanelMate™ Series. With full compatibility across existing industry-standard products, customers can integrate or upgrade seamlessly without redesigning existing systems.

To learn more about Amphenol Sine Systems AT Series™ Connectors and explore the full range of available options, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution