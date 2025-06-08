Future Electronics Features Allegro MicroSystems Integrated Magnetic Current Sensors for High-Efficiency Designs

Future Electronics Features Allegro MicroSystems Integrated Magnetic Current Sensors for High-Efficiency Designs

Posted on 2025-06-08 by in Electronics // 0 Comments

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to spotlight Allegro Microsystems’ innovative portfolio of integrated magnetic current sensors—shunt-less solutions that are redefining the design of efficient, compact electronic systems.

Magnetic current sensing technology has advanced significantly over the past 20 years, and Allegro is at the forefront of this evolution. These high-performance sensors offer an ideal alternative to traditional shunt-based current sensing circuits, delivering improved efficiency, higher bandwidths, and superior isolation in a smaller footprint.

Allegro’s integrated magnetic current sensors eliminate the need for external shunt resistors and other discrete components, helping engineers reduce component count and PCB size while enhancing overall system performance. With built-in current sensing capabilities and cutting-edge packaging, these sensors simplify the design process and enable more energy-efficient applications.

To learn more about Allegro’s magnetic current sensing solutions, visit the dedicated landing page.

About Future Electronics

Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics’ award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.

Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 159 offices across 44 countries with over 5,000 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company’s outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide. In 2024, Future became a WT Microelectronics company, now dual-headquartered in both Montreal, Canada and Taipei City, Taiwan.

Future Electronics’ mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

Media Contact

Jamie Singerman
Corporate Vice President – Worldwide
FUTURE ELECTRONICS
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Jamie.Singerman@FutureElectronics.com

###

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution