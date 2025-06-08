Future Electronics Features Allegro MicroSystems Integrated Magnetic Current Sensors for High-Efficiency Designs

Montreal, Canada, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, is pleased to spotlight Allegro Microsystems’ innovative portfolio of integrated magnetic current sensors—shunt-less solutions that are redefining the design of efficient, compact electronic systems.

Magnetic current sensing technology has advanced significantly over the past 20 years, and Allegro is at the forefront of this evolution. These high-performance sensors offer an ideal alternative to traditional shunt-based current sensing circuits, delivering improved efficiency, higher bandwidths, and superior isolation in a smaller footprint.

Allegro’s integrated magnetic current sensors eliminate the need for external shunt resistors and other discrete components, helping engineers reduce component count and PCB size while enhancing overall system performance. With built-in current sensing capabilities and cutting-edge packaging, these sensors simplify the design process and enable more energy-efficient applications.

To learn more about Allegro’s magnetic current sensing solutions, visit the dedicated landing page.

