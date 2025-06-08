Dr Teeth Introduces AI-Powered 3D Scanning for Same-Day Crowns

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a revolutionary step towards faster and smarter dental care, Dr. Teeth proudly announces the launch of its AI-powered 3D scanning technology for same-day dental crowns — offering precision, speed, and patient comfort like never before.

Gone are the days of multiple appointments, messy impressions, and week-long waits. With cutting-edge AI integration and an in-house CAD/CAM lab, patients at Dr. Teeth can now receive custom-fitted, high-quality dental crowns in just one visit.

“Our goal has always been to bring the latest global dental innovations to Mumbai,”

says Dr. Abhishek Modi, Founder of Dr. Teeth. “With AI-powered 3D scanning, we can deliver same-day crowns that are not only precise but also aesthetically perfect.”

What Sets Dr. Teeth Apart:

AI-Enhanced 3D Intraoral Scanning

Same-Day Crown Fabrication with In-House Lab

No Traditional Impressions – 100% Digital Workflow

Better Fit, Faster Results, and Long-Term Comfort

Personalized Smile Design in One Appointment

Whether it’s a chipped tooth, a damaged crown, or a smile makeover — Dr. Teeth ensures that world-class dental care is faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

Schedule Your Visit Today!

Website: https://www.drteeth.co/

Email: info@drteeth.co

Call/WhatsApp: +91 88833 09888

Dr. Teeth – Powered by Technology, Perfecting Smiles.