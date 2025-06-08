Dr Teeth Introduces AI-Powered 3D Scanning for Same-Day Crowns

Posted on 2025-06-08 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Dr Teeth Introduces AI-Powered 3D Scanning for Same-Day Crowns

Mumbai, India, 2025-06-08 — /EPR Network/ — In a revolutionary step towards faster and smarter dental care, Dr. Teeth proudly announces the launch of its AI-powered 3D scanning technology for same-day dental crowns — offering precision, speed, and patient comfort like never before.

Gone are the days of multiple appointments, messy impressions, and week-long waits. With cutting-edge AI integration and an in-house CAD/CAM lab, patients at Dr. Teeth can now receive custom-fitted, high-quality dental crowns in just one visit.

“Our goal has always been to bring the latest global dental innovations to Mumbai,” 

says Dr. Abhishek Modi, Founder of Dr. Teeth. “With AI-powered 3D scanning, we can deliver same-day crowns that are not only precise but also aesthetically perfect.”

What Sets Dr. Teeth Apart:

  • AI-Enhanced 3D Intraoral Scanning 
  • Same-Day Crown Fabrication with In-House Lab 
  • No Traditional Impressions – 100% Digital Workflow 
  • Better Fit, Faster Results, and Long-Term Comfort 
  • Personalized Smile Design in One Appointment 

Whether it’s a chipped tooth, a damaged crown, or a smile makeover — Dr. Teeth ensures that world-class dental care is faster, smarter, and more accessible than ever before.

Schedule Your Visit Today!

Website: https://www.drteeth.co/
 Email: info@drteeth.co
 Call/WhatsApp: +91 88833 09888

Dr. Teeth – Powered by Technology, Perfecting Smiles.

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution