Lucintel Forecasts the Global PTFE-Coated Polyimide Film Sales Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031

According to a market report by Lucintel, the future of the global PTFE-coated polyimide film sales market looks promising with opportunities in the aerospace, electrical insulation, and packaging markets. The global PTFE-coated polyimide film sales market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.1% from 2025 to 2031. The major drivers for this market are the rising demand in aerospace & automotive industries and the increasing focus on energy efficiency & durability.



A more than 150-page report to understand trends, opportunity and forecast in PTFE-coated polyimide film sales market to 2031 by type (Single-side Coated and Double-side Coated), application (aerospace, electrical insulation, packaging, and others), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Lucintel forecasts that, within the type category, double-side coated is expected to witness higher growth over the forecast period.

Within the application category, electrical insulation is expected to witness the highest growth.

In terms of region, APAC is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period.

DuPont, AGC, Chukoh Chemical, Wuxi Shunxuan New Materials are the major suppliers in the PTFE-coated polyimide film sales market.

