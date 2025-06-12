In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market 2030: The Future of Organ-on-Chip Technology

The global in-vitro toxicology testing market size is expected to reach USD 64.81 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.17% from 2024 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Over the years, acceptance of in-vitro toxicology testing methods by regulatory authorities is increasing at a faster pace & thus validation of these tests methods opposed to conventional testing is even rising. Also, development of technologies to substitute animal use for toxicology tests has fueled the usage of in-vitro models such as in-silico simulation, assays, 3D cell cultures and many more, thereby boosting market growth.

Screening of a new drug candidate involves the use of animals for preclinical studies which is very tedious and expensive. However, in recent times, several jurisdictions are promoting ban for animal-based chemical testing. For example, for several years, the EU has been promoting the reduction, replacement, and refinement of animal tests. The Regulation on cosmetic products (1223/2009), REACH (2007/2006), the Directive on the protection of animals used for scientific purposes (2010/63), and Classification, Labelling and Packaging (CLP) (1272/2008) are some examples of EU legislation that are engaged in strongly encouraging the replacement of animal toxicology testing. Furthermore, in June 2018, the Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act was passed in California to ban the selling of animal-tested products after 2020.

Many governments and private organization are taking actions to minimize conventional testing models, providing funds to support & develop in-vitro toxicology assays and form conducive government policies. Thus, increase in government initiatives that are focused on banning animal testing can be attributed to the rise in adoption of in-vitro toxicological models and creates many opportunities within the market. For instance, approximately USD 3.2 million were contributed by People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) and its international associates to promote the development of non-animal test methods.

The advancements in computational and screening methods such as biological, high throughput, and chemical coupled with the vast number of public databases for toxicity analysis has expanded largely. This has allowed researchers to access information for drug discovery studies, toxicology profiling, and drug development programs. For instance, the MetaTox HS project by Agilent Technologies, Inc. brings advanced solutions for toxicity assays & high sensitivity metabolism during drug development procedures.

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Report Highlights

Based on technology, Cell culture technology segment held a dominant market share of 43.88% in the global market in 2023, owing to the increased demand for accurate & cost-effective analysis. Moreover, the adoption of 3D cell culture is also propelling the growth of this segment

On the basis of application, the systemic toxicology application segment dominated the market in 2023. Generation of toxicology data points such as minimum dose, tolerated dose, risk assessment and many more will contribute to the revenue generation

The cellular assay accounted for the largest share in terms of revenue and is expected to grow over the forecasted period, owing to the developments in cell-based imaging assays, high throughput screening & label-free detection

The pharmaceutical industry end-use segment held a major share in the market in 2023. The importance of toxicology testing during drug development stages coupled with high number of product pipeline attributes to the revenue generation

North America dominated the market and accounted for a 47.73% share in 2023 due to prevalence of animal testing bans & supportive government initiatives for toxicology research. In addition, aggregation of players in this regions to provide in-vitro testing product and services will continue the revenue generation during the forecast

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global in-vitro toxicology testing market on the basis of on product, application, method, technology, end-use, and region:

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cell Culture Technology

High Throughput Technology

Molecular Imaging Technology

OMICS Technology

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Consumables

Assays

Instruments

Software

Services

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Method Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Cellular Assay

Biochemical Assay

In Silico

Ex-vivo

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Systemic Toxicology

Dermal Toxicity

Endocrine Disruption

Ocular Toxicity

Others

In-vitro Toxicology Testing End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Pharmaceutical Industry

Cosmetics & Household Products

Academic Institutes & Research Laboratories

Diagnostics

Chemicals Industry

Food Industry

In-vitro Toxicology Testing Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany UK France Italy Spain Sweden Denmark Norway

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Australia Thailand

Latin America Brazil Mexico Argentina

Middle East and Africa (MEA) South Africa Saudi Arabia UAE Kuwait



