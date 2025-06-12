Farm Management Software Market 2030: North America’s Precision Farming Lead

The global farm management software market size is estimated to reach USD 10.58 billion by 2030, registering to grow at a CAGR of 17.3% from 2025 to 2030 according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Farm management software has witnessed remarkable growth in the agriculture industry, primarily driven by the need for increased efficiency and productivity, technological advancements, and digital transformation in agriculture. The software provides farmers with valuable tools and features to streamline farm operations, optimize resource utilization, and make data-driven decisions, ultimately enhancing productivity and reducing operational costs. For instance, a modern farm using farm management software can efficiently manage irrigation schedules based on real-time weather data, analyze soil conditions to determine optimal crop varieties, and monitor equipment performance remotely, resulting in higher yields and improved profitability.

The rising awareness of sustainability and environmental concerns has prompted farmers to adopt more eco-friendly practices. Farm management software facilitates site-specific crop management, reducing pesticide usage and minimizing environmental impact. For example, by using data from the software to identify areas with pest infestations, farmers can apply targeted treatments, reducing overall chemical usage and preserving the ecosystem’s health. In addition, the integration of precision agriculture technologies with farm management software allows farmers to adopt precise and resource-efficient practices, such as variable rate application of fertilizers, further improving sustainability and resource management on the farm.

Farmers’ increasing focus on crop yield, productivity, and farm efficiency is expected to positively influence the demand in the market over the forecast period. Technologies such as cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) are expected to increase the usage of big data, artificial intelligence, and robots in farming. Big data is essential in providing predictive insights in agriculture, redesigning business processes, and making real-time operational decisions for altering business models.

Global IT companies such as IBM offer software solutions and big data analytics for precision farming technologies. On the contrary, startups are moving upstream in the value chain and extending their offerings to insurance and advisory services. The value chain of this market includes suppliers, agricultural OEMs, integrators & service providers, and customers. Integrators focus on covering the input supply and production aspects and act as one-stop solution providers. They provide B2B or B2C software solutions and physical products. Service providers help reduce downtime, increase equipment utilization, and enhance vehicle-to-vehicle communication, promoting operational efficiency. Service providers for seed-related activities offer advisory services for seed selection, which help farmers maximize yield productivity. Big-data service providers act as intermediaries between clients and suppliers and offer data-driven advice.

Based on component, the market is segmented into software and services. The software segment dominated the farm management software industry with a revenue share of over 64.0% in 2024.

The market is segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, smart greenhouse, and others based on agriculture type.

Based on deployment, the market is segmented into web-based and cloud based. The web-based segment dominated the industry with a revenue share of over 51.0% in 2024.

