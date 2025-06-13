Distributed Antenna Systems Market Grows with Demand for Better Connectivity

The global distributed antenna systems (DAS) market is projected to reach USD 26.70 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 18.6% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market’s growth is being propelled by the increasing demand for reliable, high-performance network infrastructure, especially in densely populated urban environments and large buildings.

Rising dependency on smartphones and IoT devices, along with growing expectations for seamless network coverage, is significantly contributing to the market expansion. As the use of data-heavy applications continues to climb, so does the need for robust infrastructure like DAS to manage growing connectivity demands. Moreover, the deployment of public safety networks in areas such as high-rise buildings, airports, shopping malls, tunnels, and parking garages is vital for ensuring continuous and reliable communication, further supporting the adoption of DAS solutions.

The integration of distributed antenna systems with 5G technology marks a major advancement in wireless communication. With capabilities such as ultra-high-speed connectivity, low latency, and improved reliability, 5G supports emerging technologies like smart cities, autonomous vehicles, augmented reality, and connected IoT ecosystems—enhancing the role of DAS in these applications.

Public safety requirements are also a key driver, as effective communication during emergencies is critical. DAS ensures consistent signal availability for first responders in complex structures, prompting regulatory authorities in several countries to mandate its installation to comply with public safety communication standards.

In addition, competitive dynamics within the commercial sector are encouraging broader DAS adoption. Enterprises are increasingly investing in high-quality connectivity solutions as a strategic approach to improve customer experience and gain a competitive edge.

Distributed Antenna Systems Market Report Highlights

Indoor segment captured the largest market share of over 60% in 2024, driven by the surge in demand for enhanced in-building wireless connectivity and the rise in data usage from smartphone applications.

Small cell segment led the market in 2024, attributed to its effectiveness in boosting network capacity and coverage, especially in high-density urban areas.

Neutral host ownership segment held the largest share in 2024 due to its advantage in offering consistent connectivity across multiple carriers.

North America dominated the market with over 29% of total revenue share in 2024.

Key Players in the Distributed Antenna Systems Market

American Tower Corporation

AT&T Inc.

Bird Technologies Inc.

Boingo Wireless Inc.

BTI Wireless

CAES (Cobham Limited)

Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd.

CommScope Holdings Company Inc.

KATHREIN Digital Systems GmbH

Corning Incorporated

Crown Castle Inc.

Advanced RF Technologies, Inc.

GALTRONICS (Baylin Technologies Inc.)

Rosenberger Hochfrequenztechnik GmbH & Co. KG

JMA Wireless

PBE Axell

Solid Gear Inc.

TE Connectivity Corporation (TE Connectivity Ltd.)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson

Westell Technologies, Inc.

Whoop Wireless

Zinwave (Wilson Electronics)

