Stick Packaging Market Report: Your Guide to Growth & Opportunities

Stick Packaging Market Growth & Trends

The global Stick Packaging Market is exhibiting robust expansion, having been valued at USD 461.21 million in 2023. Projections indicate a healthy compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% from 2024 to 2030. This upward trajectory is largely fueled by the escalating consumer preference for packaging solutions that prioritize convenience and portability.

The inherent design of stick packaging, offering an effortless, single-serve format, makes it perfectly suited for on-the-go consumption. This characteristic has propelled its widespread adoption across diverse sectors, notably within the food & beverage, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics industries.

A significant driver of innovation within this market stems from heightened consumer environmental awareness. This societal shift is generating a substantial demand for sustainable packaging alternatives. Consequently, manufacturers are actively developing and implementing eco-friendly solutions, including biodegradable and recyclable materials. A case in point is Tetra Pak’s recent unveiling of a new range of stick packs crafted from renewable resources, underscoring the industry’s commitment to mitigating the environmental footprint of single-use packaging.

Technological advancements are also playing a pivotal role in market growth. The emergence of high-speed packaging machinery, coupled with improvements in material barrier properties, is significantly enhancing both the functionality and aesthetic appeal of stick packs. An illustrative example is Amcor’s recent launch of high-barrier stick packs, specifically engineered to safeguard contents from moisture and oxygen, demonstrating how technological progress is bolstering the market.

The food & beverage industry continues to be the dominant end-user segment for stick packaging. This leadership is underpinned by the increasing consumer appetite for portion-controlled and easily transportable products. Furthermore, the growing segment of health-conscious consumers, who actively seek out portion-controlled snacks, supplements, and beverages, is providing additional momentum to this market segment.

Stick Packaging Market Report Highlights

The Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) held the highest revenue share of 52.4% in 2023. BOPP is favored for its excellent clarity, strength, and barrier properties.

The food and beverages segment holds the highest revenue share of over 41% in 2023. This segment dominates the market due to the rising demand for single-serve snacks, beverages, and condiments. The convenience factor and growing trend of on-the-go consumption drive this segment’s growth.

The North America region is the fastest-growing market for stick packaging. Rapid industrialization, urbanization, and increasing consumer spending are key factors fueling the market’s expansion.

Stick Packaging Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global Stick Packaging market based on material, end use, and region:

Material Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP)



Polyethylene (PE)



Paper



Metallized Films



Others

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2018 – 2030)

Food & Beverages



Pharmaceuticals



Cosmetics



Others

