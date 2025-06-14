ODM Educational Group Sets New Standards with JEE (Advanced) 2025 Success

Bhubaneswar, India, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Bhubaneswar, June 4, 2025 -ODM Educational Group has once again demonstrated its educational excellence with an outstanding performance in JEE (Advanced) 2025. The institution celebrated a remarkable achievement as 15 students successfully qualified for JEE Advanced 2025, reinforcing ODM’s position as a premier educational institute for India’s most competitive engineering entrance examination. This significant accomplishment reflects the institution’s unwavering commitment to academic excellence and its proven ability to guide students toward success in highly competitive environments.

Leading the pack of successful candidates is Dibyanshu Dibyajyoti Das, who achieved an impressive All India Category Rank of 1906 in JEE Advanced 2025. His exceptional performance demonstrates the effectiveness of ODM’s comprehensive coaching methodology, showcasing consistent excellence across all three core subjects – Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics. Das’s balanced approach and strong foundation across all disciplines exemplify the kind of well-rounded preparation that ODM is known for providing to its students.

Sandeep Kumar Sahoo and Subhankar Majhi also secured remarkable positions with All India Ranks of 2213 and 2400 respectively, highlighting the depth of talent nurtured at ODM Educational Group.

Dr. Satyabrata Minaketan, Chairman of ODM Educational Group, expressed his immense pride in the students’ achievements: “These JEE Advanced results are a testament to the unwavering dedication of ODMians and the exceptional guidance provided by the faculties. ODM believes in nurturing not just academic excellence but also the analytical thinking and problem-solving capabilities that are essential for success in premier engineering institutions like the IITs.”

With another year of outstanding results, ODM Educational Group continues to redefine excellence in engineering entrance exam preparation. Committed to the mission of delivering top-tier education and holistic guidance, the group empowers aspiring engineers to grow with ODM and achieve their dreams.

Mr. Swoyan Satyendu, CEO of ODM Educational Group, emphasised the institution’s comprehensive approach: “ODM’s success in JEE Advanced 2025 reflects our commitment to concept-based learning and individualised attention. The rigorous training program, combined with regular performance monitoring and personalised mentoring, ensures that our students are equipped not only to crack competitive examinations but also to excel in their future academic and professional endeavours.”

The JEE Advanced examination, conducted for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs), and other prestigious institutions, represents the pinnacle of engineering entrance examinations in India. Only the top performers from JEE Main are eligible to appear for this highly competitive examination.