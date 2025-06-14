New Reverse Osmosis (RO) pure water dialysis system unveiled by NIPRO at ERA 2025

Mechelen, Belgium, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — NIPRO announces the launch of LiniXia, a strategic addition to its dialysis portfolio in next-generation reverse-osmosis (RO) water treatment. The new LiniXia RO green-generation water treatment system launches at the European Renal Association (ERA) Conference 2025 in Vienna 4-7 June 2025, producing water with the quality needed for every dialysis session, and is developed with feedback from international technicians and healthcare staff active in dialysis care.

LiniXia offers the next generation in reverse-osmosis water treatment, providing a responsive, reliable, resource-optimizing, high-yield solution for dialysis clinics. The addition of LiniXia PRO, NIPRO’s first RO system with full heat disinfection, positions the company as a full provider in water treatment, completing its renal care portfolio as a total solutions provider in haemodialysis treatment. The new LiniXia system combines safety, reliability and digital integration in a walk-up system that is intuitive for dialysis care providing permeate for dialysis treatment.

Anticipating the evolving needs of dialysis care, LiniXia has been developed by NIPRO incorporating feedback from clinic technicians and healthcare teamsLiniXia’s design is accessible and intuitive to both healthcare staff and technicians, ensuring continuous production of permeate, and optimized use of water and energy resources based on clinical demands.

For over 20 years, NIPRO’s water treatment experts at our NPW plant in Bruchsal, Germany, have designed and manufactured world-class RO water treatment solutions achieving EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) 2017/745 certification for its RO systems in 2024.

Accessibility for Users and Technicians

LiniXia’s semi-open design gives clinics oversight at a glance, featuring a closed front with a user-friendly operating system and open rear access for technician-friendly hands-on inspection or maintenance.

Continuity in Permeate Production

LiniXia minimizes downtime with smart warning management, automatically restarting when the power returns after an outage, automatically switching on command from double to single stage, and can produce permeate by key, if necessary, as an emergency override. Conductivity target setup ensures customizable permeate conductivity. Disinfection (full heat and/or chemical, depending on variant) is confirmed by an A 0 target.

Optimization of Resource Usage

LiniXia’s volume tank is adjustable, fills and heats only when required, and otherwise remains empty, optimizing water and power usage. Frequency-controlled pumps provide permeate adapted to demand. LiniXia can provide up to 90% yield of permeate.

”Linixia was created to meet the demand for safer, more sustainable, robust, and user-friendly water treatment devices that seamlessly connect with external resources. With its advanced operating system designed for the optimal user experience, and its innovative smart warning functionality, Linixia enables NIPRO to advance the current state-of-the-art in water treatment for dialysis.”

Jesus Garcia Martin

NIPRO Product Manager Water Treatment

Contact NIPRO today or visit our website to learn more about LiniXia.

MEDIA CONTACT

Jean-Pascal Marquie

NIPRO Europe Group Companies Communications Manager

jeanpascal.marquie@nipro-group.com

+33 7 50 12 87 19

ABOUT NIPRO

NIPRO Medical Europe is a total solutions provider for haemodialysis treatment, supplying life-saving technologies to healthcare providers, building long-term, meaningful partnerships with clinics and hospitals around the world.

NIPRO Europe Group Companies is part of NIPRO Corporation Japan, a leading global healthcare company founded in 1954 in Osaka with close to 40.000 colleagues worldwide.

NIPRO Corporation serves the Medical Device, Pharmaceutical, Pharma Packaging and Regenerative Medicine sectors.