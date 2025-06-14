RPost Launches RMail Mobile for Legally Verifiable and Secure Messaging on the Go

Posted on 2025-06-14 by in Technology // 0 Comments

Los Angeles, CA, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — RPost has announced the launch of RMail Mobile, a new extension of its Registered Email services tailored for mobile users needing proof of delivery, encryption, and legally binding e-signatures. As email becomes the go-to channel for critical communications, RMail Mobile steps in to ensure that important messages sent from mobile devices are secure, trackable, and legally verifiable — far beyond what standard email or messaging apps can offer.

Compatible with iPhone, iPad, Android, and BlackBerry devices, RMail Mobile empowers users to send high-stakes messages confidently, offering features like delivery proof, read receipts, and end-to-end encryption. Users can also execute electronic signatures on both attachments and email text, making it a powerful alternative to traditional mail and courier services. “You can now cut out the post office and couriers,” says CEO Zafar Khan, emphasizing that RMail Mobile brings the same legal-grade messaging tools long trusted by law firms and governments directly to your pocket.

for more information:
https://rpost.com/news/rpost-app-extends-box-legal-secure-verifiable-document-services

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2025 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution