Fresh Fish Market Overview of Distribution, Product Type, and Regional Patterns

The global fresh fish market size was estimated at USD 245.3 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach USD 291.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% from 2025 to 2030. Market growth is driven by evolving consumer preferences, increasing awareness of health benefits, and the rise of sustainable fishing practices.

As individuals become more health-conscious, there is growing demand for fresh fish as a source of lean protein and omega-3 fatty acids. Nutritional trends emphasizing seafood’s role in a balanced diet have spurred consumption, particularly in regions where traditional diets heavily feature fish. Additionally, the popularity of the Mediterranean diet, which promotes fish and seafood intake, has influenced consumer behavior and expanded market potential across diverse demographics.

Key Market Trends & Insights

The Asia Pacific region captured over 58.6% of the market revenue in 2024.

The fresh fish market in China is expected to witness a CAGR of 2.4% from 2025 to 2030.

By product, the pelagic fish segment accounted for 61.8% of global revenue in 2024.

By form, fresh fish accounted for 56.2% of global revenue in 2024.

By distribution channel, offline sales accounted for 80.5% of global revenue in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 245.3 Billion

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 291.3 Billion

CAGR (2025–2030): 3.0%

Asia Pacific: Largest market in 2024

Competitive Landscape

The global fresh fish market is characterized by strong demand driven by health-conscious eating habits, sustainability, and nutritional awareness. Key players have adopted strategic initiatives to strengthen market positions, including mergers and acquisitions to enhance supply chains and expand product offerings.

Investments in sustainable fishing practices and technologies further bolster competitiveness, as consumers increasingly prefer responsibly sourced products. Companies are also launching innovative product lines, including ready-to-cook or marinated fish products, and expanding processing facilities and distribution networks to deliver fresher products efficiently. Partnerships with grocery retailers and food service providers enhance product visibility and availability.

Prominent Companies

Mowi

Thai Union Group PCL

Cermaq Group AS

Huon Aqua

Stolt Sea Farm

Stehr Group

Leigh Fisheries

True World Foods

Grieg Seafood ASA

Priory Fishery Ltd.

Conclusion

The fresh fish market is experiencing steady growth, driven by consumer preference for healthy, sustainable seafood, expansion of distribution networks, and innovative product offerings. With Asia Pacific as the largest market, the sector is poised for continued development in both product variety and global reach.