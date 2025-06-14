DK Turf & Paving: Transforming Outdoor Spaces with Passion, Precision, and Purpose

Cape Town, South Africa, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Since its establishment in 2016, DK Turf & Paving has been at the forefront of creating exceptional outdoor spaces that inspire, endure, and enhance the lives of clients across South Africa. Built on a foundation of passion, integrity, and family values, the company continues to set a new standard in outdoor construction and renovation services.

Damien Kasselman started the company as a modest side project of making furniture. It soon developed into a successful business with a focus on installing artificial grass, paving, and decking. When a large supplier of artificial grass trusted Damien and his small crew to complete installations, it was a significant change. He rose to the occasion, finished a great deal of training, and demand quickly increased, particularly during the country’s acute drought.

Since its inception, DK Turf & Paving has experienced rapid growth, broadening its range of services and honing its craft.

By 2020, the business had expanded into full-service building solutions, which included custom outdoor construction projects such as garages, fireplaces, swimming pools and boundary walls. The expansion continued after that. The business started doing interior renovations in 2021, providing tiling, kitchens, cabinets, and other services. DK Turf & Paving further cemented their position as a leader in the industry in 2023 by expanding its Edgemead offices and establishing an in-house steel fabrication division.

Today, DK Turf & Paving operates with more than 10 branded vehicles, four dedicated sales staff, five seasoned foremen, and a team of over 40 trained professionals. This passionate crew is backed by strong partnerships with leading suppliers and industry specialists. With in-house capabilities and a comprehensive service offering, clients receive tailored solutions that meet both their vision and budget.

Key to the company’s success is its family-first approach. Dean, who joined early on as a salesman, now oversees operations and staff management, playing a vital role in driving the business forward. The company extends this family ethos to its clients, fostering long-term relationships built on transparency, reliability, and mutual respect. Additionally, Grass Fairy—a sister company managed by Jamie Kasselman—manages maintenance services, ensuring that each project continues to shine long after completion.

Why choose DK Turf & Paving?

Superior Craftsmanship & Materials: High-quality finishes are non-negotiable, and every detail is completed to the highest standards.

All-in-One Service: From artificial turf to steel structures, clients benefit from a seamless, under-one-roof service.

As DK Turf & Paving looks toward the future, the goal remains simple yet powerful: to continue raising the bar in outdoor and indoor construction. Whether you are planning a bespoke entertainment area, a large-scale sports facility, or a full property renovation, the DK team has the expertise to bring your vision to life. To learn more about DK Turf & Paving, visit their website at https://dkturfandpaving.co.za/

About us

At DK Turf and Paving, we specialise in using our high-quality artificial grass, paving, and decking solutions to turn outdoor areas into stunning, low-maintenance spaces. We provide South African synthetic grass options that are perfect for commercial landscapes, sports fields, and gardens because they have the realistic appearance and feel of real grass, catering to both businesses and homeowners.