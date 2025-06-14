Explore the Exclusive Aquajet Range of Empex Watertoys®

Aquajets are undoubtedly one of the most in-demand water features, ideal for installation in commercial splash pads. They offer endless hours of excitement and fun to the guests by shooting water up from the ground. Empex Watertoys® has emerged as a leading supplier of the best quality aquajets at competitive prices.

Ontario, Canada, 2025-06-14 — /EPR Network/ — Empex Watertoys® has established itself as a reputed splash pad equipment manufacturer since its inception in 1986. The company understands the growing demand for splash pads as entertainment options and a way to beat the summer heat. So, they are committed to assisting commercial space owners in installing the splash pads and including features like aquajets, water cannons, and more.

According to a key spokesperson of the company, “Empex Watertoys® boasts an extensive range of aquajets that shoot water up and deliver captivating displays. From vertical jets to crown jets and fan jets, we provide all options in one place. Based on the unique themes of clients, they can select the best aqua jets to entertain and delight their guests like never before.”

The innovative designs and unparalleled services are what sets Empex Watertoys® apart in the industry. They are committed to offering prompt solutions to clients for a seamless experience. The aquajets supplied by the company are built from high-quality materials and designed to stand the test of time. Empex Watertoys® is all set to become the number one destination for all splash pad equipment needs.

Contact Info:

Phone: 905.649.5047

Website: https://www.watertoys.com/

Address: 50-12 Innovator Avenue, Stouffville, Ontario, Canada-L4A0Y2